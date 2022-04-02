Even today Jorge Martin confirmed himself as one of the best interpreters of the single lap in MotoGP. After obtaining pole in Qatar, at Termas de Rio Hondo the Spaniard hit the third front row of the year by signing the second reference.

The Pramac team rider cherished the possibility of starting from pole before Aleix Espargaro gave Aprilia a long-awaited result. For Martin, however, the goal is to finally score points after the double zero achieved in Qatar and Indonesia.

“I didn’t expect Aleix to beat my time, but I’m happy for him and for Aprilia,” said Martin.

“The truth is that I haven’t really felt 100% competitive over the previous weekends, while this time around I feel good. I’ve always liked this track “.

“In the first free practice session I was a bit lost and in the second we went back to last year’s setup. The bike didn’t work well and to tell the truth we got a bit lost with all the changes to the bike this season ”.

“So we decided to go back to what worked well for us last year and I found the feeling. I felt lost before the start of the championship, but I think we’re back now ”.

Martin admitted that the main objective will be to finish the race so that he can finally score the first points of the season.

“I feel strong, but it will be difficult to follow Aleix. He has a great pace and we will try to stay with him, resist and try to fight for the win. My goal is the podium, but I don’t want to go crazy to reach it because in the first two races I was the protagonist of two crashes and the most important thing is to finish the race and score points. I’d rather finish fourth than fall all over again ”.

Jorge then returned to the problems that plagued him at the start of the season by pointing his finger at the set-up.

“I was strong on some aspects, but in general I wasn’t consistent. I couldn’t keep my pace in the race, while now with this set-up I get tired, the bike turns more and this helps me to be constant. I can’t wait for the race to come because I feel very good ”.

With these premises it seems that Jorge could be one of the serious candidates for victory, but the Spaniard has indicated Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia as the favorite.

“I see Aleix very confident. He said he will be able to keep a great pace for the entire race distance. If I have the chance I will try to follow him and if I have a better pace than him I will try to overcome him. The goal is the podium “.