For the first time since the Grand Prix of the Americas, pole position is back in the hands of Jorge Martinauthor of the best time on the track of Phillip Island. In a weekend so far positive for Pramac, the Spaniard sets a new track record of 1: 27.797, finishing in front of an excellent Marc Marquez, moreover the protagonist of a serious risk of a crash in the first minutes of Q2. A qualification that smiles above all to Francesco Bagnaia, who completes the front row of the Australian Grand Prix right in front of his direct rival for the title, Fabio Quartararo, who set the 5th time. Following, the declarations of the first three classified, with the race scheduled for tomorrow at 5:00 Italian time, exactly at the same time as the qualifications just ended.

(1st, Jorge Martin, Ducati): “It was a very good lap. When I went out in the second run, I wasn’t feeling very good with the tires, so I wanted to push to try something, even if I wasn’t very happy up front. I managed to do this time and I’m very happy. In the last few races, especially at Motegi, I was pretty fast and I was fast, now I hope to have the pace to fight until the end ”.

(2nd, Marc Marquez, Honda): “My qualifying comment is that I looked at the Ducati well in front of me. I chose to follow in Pecco’s wake because he is very good on the flying lap and the Ducati is very strong on the straight, and it helps a lot. However, qualifying is the least important part for me this weekend, the pace is pretty good, I feel good physically and slowly I’m going better, and this is the most important thing ”.

(3rd, Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati): “If I had stopped I don’t think anyone would have moved on, so I knew my strategy was to go ahead in front of everyone. We know that our speed is very high, and this is our luck, we did a great job in FP4, and in qualifying we managed to set a great time. It was important to get to the front row, and even if there were riders behind me that’s fine, the important thing was to go fast and we did it ”.