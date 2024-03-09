The Spaniard concluded the tests in Qatar with a “strange vibration in the rear of the bike” which appeared on the last day. A feeling that manifested itself again on Saturday, in the first Sprint of the season, despite which the Prima Pramac Racing driver managed to win superbly, becoming the first leader of the season.

“The rear vibration is still there, we have to work because I was close to falling many times during the race. If we continue with this problem, it will be impossible to fight for the victory tomorrow” warned Jorge Martin at the end of the day.

“I'm confident and I feel good on the bike, the only problem is the rear one, we have to work tonight to resolve it,” said the Spaniard.

Despite the problem, Martin was understandably happy to have started the season with a victory.

“It's nice to start like this, it was a good weekend, since this morning I've felt at ease. We had a good Sprint, perhaps more at the limit than I expected: Binder was arriving very strong at the back, the gap wasn't easy to maintain,” he explained.

“We started in the lead and I hope it lasts longer than in Indonesia,” joked the Spaniard, recalling that last year he lost the World Championship lead on Sunday after gaining it with the Sprint success the day before.

Jorge Martín, Pramac Racing Photo de: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

As for the rear bounce, Martin explained that he didn't suffer from it during the rest of the weekend.

“We had the same problems at the rear with vibrations that we had during testing. It didn't occur during the whole weekend and we didn't think much about it, but it appeared now in the race. We need to solve the problem if we want to have a chance for tomorrow,” he insisted.

“I don't know exactly what's happening, but in every corner I have a rear bounce: it's difficult and I don't feel comfortable. We have some things in mind to try in the Warm-Up, we have to solve it because otherwise it will be a very tough race for we”.

However, he didn't want to reveal anything about these ideas: “I don't know what it's about, my team has some ideas and we'll try. We weren't able to ride much this weekend, but luckily there's the Warm-Up to do some changes and try them,” he added, giving the impression that this problem will not be easy to eradicate.

One of the most important moments was the start, because Martin did well to repel Binder's attack at the first corner.

“The truth is that I heard the KTM engine quite close, but I knew that if he passed me it would be difficult for me to regain first place, so I went to defend the position”, concluded the Madrid rider.