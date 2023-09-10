If there was an opportunity to try to reopen the game, it was without a doubt that of Misano for Jorge Martin. The Prima Pramac Racing rider arrived at the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix in perfect shape and astride the Ducati, in theory the bike to beat on the Romagna track. All this while his rivals in the title race, leaders Pecco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi, were still sore from the consequences of the incidents in Barcelona.

However, the Madrilenian was very good at taking advantage of the opportunity, taking full spoils on the circuit named after Marco Simoncelli. After having won the pole position and the Sprint on Saturday, today he gave an encore in the long race, which he led from start to finish. For him it is therefore the second success of the season in a long race and the third of his career in the premier class.

Only for about half the race did Bagnaia, today with a celebratory yellow livery, and Bezzecchi try to stay close to him. Then the reigning world champion probably suffered a physical decline, because we must not forget that on his right leg he has a hematoma that practically goes from the knee to the foot, and in that situation “Martinator” took advantage of this to dig a furrow.

At that stage it was quite clear that Bezzecchi still had a little more, but the Mooney VR46 rider also has a sore hand, so he waited until he could make a completely clean overtaking before launching an attack, finding the way to the Quercia a 9 laps from the end. At that point he also tried to close the gap with Martin, but the Spaniard was now too far away and in fact he took the checkered flag with a margin of 1.3.

In the final part, however, Bagnaia’s pace dropped significantly and therefore Pecco began to have to watch his back from the return of Dani Pedrosa, once again very fast with the KTM equipped with the new carbon frame. Just like yesterday, the Ducati rider managed to grit his teeth, however, holding on to a third place which completes the reds’ hat-trick and effectively copies the Sprint podium. With eight races to go, therefore, the situation in the championship still sees Bagnaia as the leader, with a 36 point margin over Martin and 65 over Bezzecchi. But for the two Italians today’s result goes beyond the points, because they were truly stoic in never giving up.

However, it is right to focus once again on Pedrosa’s performance, because at 37 years old he has shown that he has not lost the class of the past, despite having only played two races this season. Two fourth places are a huge test, especially if you consider that two other official KTMs both ended up flat with Brad Binder and Jack Miller. The South African was fifth when he crashed at the Carro, but then restarted to finish 14th. The Australian, however, ended up knocked out in a contact with Michele Pirro.

In the top 5 there is also room for Aprilia with Maverick Vinales who commanded the second group for practically the entire distance, eventually preceding the other RS-GP, but branded RNF Racing, entrusted to Miguel Oliveira. However, what was especially interesting was the signal sent by Marc Marquez, who risked the soft tire on the rear and kept his Honda in sixth position until a few laps from the end, only to then drop towards the end and finish seventh. These days, however, a top 10 is an important result for #93.

To be fair, Luca Marini also managed to overtake him at the end, but then the Mooney VR46 rider ended up wide at turn 4 and therefore fell back to ninth place, also behind Raul Fernandez’s Aprilia. Instead, we have to go down to 13th place to find Fabio Quartararo’s Yamaha, which once again had a gap of almost 16″, having to settle for 3 miserable points. Just as Franco Morbidelli took home only one point, in the finish 15th. However, Fabio Di Giannantonio was left empty, 17th, but lost time by getting entangled in the contact between Miller and Pirro.