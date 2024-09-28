After a monstrous pole position, Jorge Martin seemed almost unbeatable. But if there is something that MotoGP 2024 has taught us, it is that we must never go too far, especially when a prediction seems obvious. Mandalika’s Sprint, in fact, ended up halving the gap between the first two in the standings, with “Martinator” who suffered a sensational fall on the first lap and Pecco Bagnaia who went on to take his fifth victory of the season in a race short on Saturday, returning to -12.

At the start, the Prima Pramac Racing representative was not surprised and took command of the operations, but from the second row Bagnaia immediately glued himself to the tail of his Desmosedici GP, unleashing a great braking on the outside of turn 1 with which he stripped Pedro Acosta and Marco Bezzecchi. Marc Marquez also made an amazing start, immediately moving up from 12th place on the grid to fifth, ahead of Enea Bastianini.

The turning point, however, came almost immediately, because on the first lap Martin lost the front of his Ducati at turn 16, with a trivial slip, which however sent him falling to the rear of the group. Bagnaia therefore found himself leading the race, with the possibility of trying to “administer” a great opportunity.

Administer, however, isn’t exactly the right word, because behind him the other Ducatis didn’t take too long to get the better of Acosta’s KTM and then closed in on his with fast laps. Towards the middle of the race, Bezzecchi, who had the soft tire on the front, even seemed to have the chance to attack the reigning world champion, but he overbraked at turn 10, finishing wide and thus saying goodbye to the possibility of getting on the podium .

For Pecco, however, the pressure did not drop, because behind him Marquez and Bastianini recovered, even if in a certain sense the decisive help came from his garage partner, who on the penultimate lap went to attack the eight-time world champion, taking second place but allowing Bagnaia to take a margin which he then managed until the checkered flag.

The official Ducati team, therefore, achieved a beautiful one-two and in a certain sense Bastianini can also return to cherish the world championship dream, given that his gap over Martin has also been reduced to 50 points. A statement which therefore also applies to Marc Marquez, who with yet another podium of the season brought himself back to -53 behind the Madrilenian, who attempted a comeback, but remained out of the points by a whisker, finishing tenth.

Continuing to scroll down the ranking, the Ducatis monopolized the entire top 5, with Bezzecchi who in the end had to settle for the “wooden medal”, but showed off a great race, right on the home track of his team’s sponsor, and in the end he preceded Franco Morbidelli who perhaps could have done a little more if he hadn’t been stuck in the group at the start of the race.

The first of the “others” in the end was Acosta, who managed to hold on to at least sixth position, battling with Maverick Vinales’ Aprilia, but above all with Johann Zarco’s Honda. The Japanese company, therefore, in this Sprint only came within a little more than seven tenths of being the second force behind Ducati. A decidedly tangible step forward compared to the rather recent past.

The last little point goes to Fabio Di Giannantonio, for whom at least it was worth gritting his teeth with his left shoulder still quite sore after the dislocation suffered during the Austrian Grand Prix. The problem, if anything, is that this is a result that will only increase the doubts between stopping to undergo surgery or continuing to Valencia.

After the two good races at Misano, Yamaha has returned to putting its feet back on the ground. In the early stages, Fabio Quartararo was in the small group battling for positions close to the podium, but then he gradually lost pace and had to settle for a 12th place finish, also behind the aforementioned Martin and Jack Miller. Finally, in light of Zarco’s eighth place, Luca Marini’s 18th is particularly disappointing, also because the Italian took more than eight seconds from the Frenchman with the same bike.

Of note is the 8-second penalty imposed on Raul Fernandez for running with tire pressure lower than the minimum values ​​imposed by Michelin. A sanction that has no impact on the final classification, given that the Aprilia Trackhouse rider finished at the rear of the group following a crash at turn 10.