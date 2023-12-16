Jorge Martin came within a whisker of winning the first MotoGP title of his career in 2023 and was rightfully part of Campioni in Festa, the event organized by Ducati at the Unipol Arena in Casalecchio di Reno – just a few minutes away from the Borgo factory Panigale – to celebrate a superb season which saw it triumph in all the main sporting categories dedicated to two wheels.

The Spaniard from the Pramac Ducati team was very well received by the Bolognese public, a symptom of how much his determination and talent have made their way into the hearts of fans of the Bolognese brand. Before giving himself to the cheering crowd and the event, Jorge gave an exclusive interview to Motorsport.com talking about the recent past, i.e. the 2023 season, but also what awaits him in 2024 with goals and the arrival of Marquez, without forgetting the future, which could be red or… with other colors and another brand.

Jorge, Ducati dedicated a Panigale V4 S Limited Edition to you with the livery you use in MotoGP races. What effect does it have on you? Did you ever expect it?

“It's a very nice, positive effect! I never imagined I'd get to this day, that is, getting to sign a road bike that bears my colors and my race number. I'm very happy!”.

After a season like the 2023 season, is it safe to say that your goal will be to become a rider for the official Ducati team? And if this opportunity doesn't arrive, will you look at other manufacturers?

“The goal is to get to the red bike. I know it will be difficult, because there is a lot of competition for that place. But I think I have already demonstrated enough. I will try to demonstrate even more, but if I don't manage to get it, then yes, we will look to other places.”

From 2024 Marc Marquez will also have a Ducati. What do you think of his arrival?

“Marquez's arrival doesn't scare me. If that were the case, I would have to go home. Nothing or anyone scares me. I want to win, and if I want to do it I have to beat Marquez too. He's just another rival. But I think It's better to have him close by, because we can also analyze his data. But yes, it will be tough.”

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team.

In 2023 you were super in the Sprints, while in the long races you were not as explosive. Will this be something that needs to change for next season?

“In the end, it's not that I struggled in the long races. It's just that I won less, but I often finished second and third. We need to take a step forward on Sunday, but the step we need to take isn't that big to get to victory even in the long races”.

After a 2023 like that, is it fair to say that your goal in 2024 will be to win the World Championship?

“Yes yes, the objective is clear, it is to try to win the World Championship in 2024. I know it will be a long, hard and complicated season. But that is my objective. Furthermore, I believe that 2023 has given me the right experience that it was needed to be more competitive in 2024. I have never had such strong pressure as this year, and for me it will be my strength next year.”

You said during 2023 that you didn't feel the pressure, while in the last few races you said the opposite. Will this be another thing to fix for 2024?

“When I crashed in Indonesia and we arrived in Australia, the truth is that at that moment of the season I struggled to regain that mentality of staying calm. I wanted to win, because I saw that I was losing points to Bagnaia. So at that moment I started to push a lot. I was winning, but I had pressure and it wasn't the same. And I think that for the future it will be important for me to remember that situation.”

Finally, we know that you tested the new engine in the Valencia tests even though you had some problems. Were you able to understand anything about his competitiveness?

“Unfortunately I can't tell you much about the new engine because we had some problems. I asked Pecco first and he told me that he really liked it. I couldn't understand anything, we had some problems and I can't add anything more.