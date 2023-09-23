The rain delayed Saturday’s program for the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix by over an hour and a half, but it was worth the wait to see a Sprint that perhaps never left any doubts about the name of the winner, but which able to put on a show behind his back.

There’s no two without three for Jorge Martin, who managed to continue his magical moment after the double in Misano. The Prima Pramac Racing rider got off to a better start than poleman Marco Bezzecchi and entered the first corner in front of everyone, taking a lead which he then never gave up until the checkered flag, becoming the first to write his name in the register gold medal of the Buddh International Circuit.

Behind him there was immediate chaos, with Luca Marini arriving very wide at the first braking point, colliding with Bezzecchi’s twin bike and ending up with wheels in the air, while the Rimini native restarted from the back of the group. Among other things, the mix-up led to a second crash, which took out the two GasGas Tech3s of Augusto Fernandez and Pol Espargaro as well as the Honda LCR of Stefan Bradl.

At this point, Martin found himself in the lead, followed by the other Ducati of world leader Pecco Bagnaia and surprisingly by the two Hondas of Joan Mir and Marc Marquez, who started very well from the second row. The best performance, however, was that of Brad Binder’s KTM, which climbed from 14th to fifth place in the space of just a few corners.

In just a few laps Martin immediately managed to open the gap on Bagnaia, who in turn began to pull ahead of everyone else, with Mir’s podium dreams going up in smoke almost immediately when he crashed at turn 3 The battle for the lowest step of the podium instead heated up between Marquez and Binder, with the South African trying, but without success.

The race therefore ended with Martin’s lead, who in this way managed to reduce the gap to 33 points against Bagnaia, who however did well at limiting the damage. The news, however, is Marquez’s return to the podium, something he hadn’t managed since the Sprint of the inaugural Grand Prix in Portugal.

However, the real feat was achieved by Bezzecchi, who after starting from the back of the group climbed back up with fast laps and in the end even managed to claw into the top 5, overtaking the Yamaha of a good Fabio Quartararo on the last lap. . Without the accident at the first corner, the Mooney VR46 rider would probably have fought on equal terms with Martin, so he will be one of those to keep an eye on tomorrow in the long race.

The last points up for grabs today are taken home by the other KTM of Jack Miller and the two Aprilias of Maverick Vinales and Raul Fernandez, who however probably suffered more than expected, with the other RS-GP of Aleix Espargaro having ended his race in the gravel of the escape route of the last corner.

As for the other Italians, Fabio Di Giannantonio finished tenth with the Gresini Racing Ducati, while the Rossa’s test rider Michele Pirro placed 14th, followed only by Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha.