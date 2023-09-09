Jorge Martin couldn’t have asked for more from his Saturday in Misano. After taking pole position, the Prima Pramac Racing rider also took home the Sprint of the San Marino and Riviera di Rimini Grand Prix, achieving his third victory of the season in the short race.

A result that further strengthens his candidacy for the title, also taking advantage of the fact that he is the only one with 100% physical fitness among the candidates for the title, with Marco Bezzecchi and Pecco Bagnaia who, however, placed right behind him and therefore gave Ducati a spectacular hat-trick on their home track.

For the two Italian drivers, however, these are very precious results, because we must not forget that both arrived at this event in pain: Bezzecchi on his left hand due to the consequences of the maxi-rambola at the start in Barcelona, ​​Bagnaia instead due to the terrible accident that occurred a few dozen years ago. meters later.

At the start it was Martin who took command of the operations, followed by Bagnaia and Bezzecchi. However, the world champion could only keep up with the pace of the Madrilenian for a few laps, then he made a mistake by going wide at turn 14 and the driver of the Mooney VR46 took the opportunity to steal his position.

At this point, Bez also had a great reaction and even tried to go and get Martin, who in the meantime had dug a small furrow. However, the Madrilenian never allowed him to get closer than half a second and in the long run the Rimini native therefore preferred to stay out of trouble to take home a good second place, given his condition.

Bagnaia, who appeared visibly sore and tired at the end of the match, instead had to defend himself vigorously from the return of a wild Dani Pedrosa. The Spanish veteran, in his second wild card of the season with KTM, has been the revelation of the weekend so far, also debuting a new carbon frame.

In the final laps he climbed onto Bagnaia’s tail, but was never able to find the right gap to pass, also because Pecco was very good at exploiting his strong point: braking. With third place, the Ducati rider maintains a margin of 45 points over Martin, while Bezzecchi is now -69 with second place.

In light of how things went today, there could be another opportunity for Pedrosa in the long race, even if in the second part the other KTM of Brad Binder came out forcefully, recovering from the third row up to the final fifth place . In the race, however, the Aprilias were unable to repeat the good performance of qualifying, with Maverick Vinales placing sixth and Aleix Espargaro finishing eighth, also behind Luca Marini’s Ducasti.

The last point of this Sprint was taken home by Alex Marquez, who on the Gresini Racing Ducati outwitted his brother Marc, who was left empty-handed. Once again, however, the #93 made a big difference compared to all the other Hondas: just think that Takaaki Nakagami finished 21st and over 10″ further back. Joan Mir on the other hand was very far behind, because he is one of the many riders at the back who was punished with the long lap penalty for violating the track limits.

Yet another day to forget for the Yamahas too, with Fabio Quartararo who even returning to the 2022 aerodynamics of the M1 was unable to do better than 13th place, also behind the two Aprilia RNFs of Raul Fernandez and Miguel Oliveira. Franco Morbidelli was only 18th, also punished with a long lap penalty and ultimately behind Fabio Di Giannantonio. 20th place for Ducati test rider Michele Pirro, delayed from the early stages of the race, most likely by a contact.