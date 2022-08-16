“As far as I know, nothing has been confirmed”. Like this Marc Marquez recently commented on the long negotiation between Joan Mir and Honda HRC. The pair Mir-Honda seems obvious to compose together with the Catalan a decidedly interesting 2023 duo, but officiality is slow in coming. Mir and his manager have made rather expensive requests (6 million euros per season), but behind Honda’s stalling there cannot be a sensational dive on Jorge Martin if the latter is not Ducati’s chosen one to compose with Francesco Bagnaia the official couple in 2023.

The Borgo Panigale house by the end of the month it will decide who between Martin and Bastianini will find space in the red box in the next season. At the moment the Italian rider is the big favorite, because he is regularly beating the Pramac rider on the track even with a Ducati on the less competitive card of the GP-22. The Austrian Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend will be Martin’s last chance to overturn the situation on the circuit that saw him seize his first career MotoGP success a year ago, when he beat Francesco Bagnaia, then still at the time. dry of successes in the premier class.

There Honda will not be able to ‘slip in’ if Martin were closed the doors of the official Ducati. This was confirmed by Martinator interviewed by the Spanish newspaper AS: “I have long-term confidence in the Ducati project and my future, which I don’t know yet, is in their hands. I hope to wear red soon, I will try to give my all to succeed, but I will do my championship regardless of whether I am still in Pramac or in the official team ”.

Bastianini and Martin will in any case have the same technical treatment, the same economic classification and will continue to have the trusted technicians who have followed them since their debut in MotoGP a year ago. The world champion in Moto3 in 2018 also pointed out that physical problems are holding him back in this 2022: “The operation did not allow me to improve the situation so much – he added – now I am a little more afraid of falling and I drive with more respect after all the injuries I have already had. Speed ​​and confidence on the bike remain intact, otherwise I would not have been able to set the track record at Assen even if Bagnaia lapped even faster ”.