“What’s wrong? We went straight through an Aprilia, it’s the world upside down. We have to work to find top speed, because trying to recover in traction the tires finish earlier “. Like this Jorge Martin at the end of the race, after the splendid duel in Argentina with Aleix Espargarò, he stressed that at Ducati there is work to be done on a GP-22 which is certainly still a top-level bike, but at the moment more than attackable by the competition.

The Pramac team rider came from a terrible double zero between Qatar – innocent – and Indonesia and with the 20 points won today he finally started his 2022, touching a success that would have deserved as much as the Aleix Espargarò-Aprilia duo. Martin gave his compatriot a hard time without making mistakes: “I tried to put pressure on him until the end and make him sweat overtakingbut he had too much more pace than me – added to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – I am very happy for him because he has been chasing this victory for a long time. I’m obviously happy to have finally finished the race, something was missing to win and we have to work on it together with Ducati. Today, in addition to going fast on the straight, Aprilia had something more in terms of acceleration and traction when exiting the corners ”.