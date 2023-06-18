The Sachsenring has always been a track lacking in satisfactions for Ducati, but the Borgo Panigale manufacturer made a big comeback this year, monopolizing the top five positions at the German Grand Prix. And it’s the first time in history that this satisfaction has been achieved in a Sunday race, while she had already succeeded in the Mugello Sprint.

But Jorge Martin was also very good, completing the perfect weekend, giving an encore after yesterday’s Sprint success and finding a higher step on the Sunday podium that he was missing from the 2021 Styrian Grand Prix. But above all, a triumph that he comes beating whoever precedes him in the world standings, i.e. the world champion Pecco Bagnaia, who surrendered by just 56 thousandths at the end of a real battle of nerves.

At the start, once again Jack Miller was the quickest to sprint, but the KTM rider once again showed great difficulties at the Waterfall and the Ducatisti following him immediately took advantage of it: in one fell swoop Bagnaia, Martin and Luca Marini in fact he slipped at turn 12 on the first lap.

And that very point was the main theater of the duel between the two Ducatisti. On the third lap, in fact, Martin found the way to slip inside Bagnaia and take the lead. For a few laps, the Prima Pramac Racing rider from Madrid also gave the feeling of being able to stretch, bringing his advantage to around eight tenths of a second.

However, the Piedmontese didn’t give up and after two thirds of the race he got back into the exhaust of the other Desmosedici GP and on lap 21 he found the gap to get back in front again at turn 12. A leadership that didn’t last long for the champion though of the world, which three laps later had to surrender to the overtaking of “Martinator”.

All finished? Absolutely not! Bagnaia really didn’t want to give up and on the penultimate lap he tried to change the point of attack, looking for an intersection at turn 13, which also gave the thrill of a slight contact. On the last lap Pecco tried again, this time managing to cross, but coming out defeated by 64 thousandths. Now, therefore, the two are only 16 points behind in a World Championship that is heating up again, at least among the members of the Ducati army.

On the lowest step of the podium was the other Ducati of Prima Pramac Racing entrusted to Johann Zarco, at the third consecutive Sunday podium. The Frenchman broke free after a third of the race from Marini, but then had to battle for a long time with Brad Binder, at least until the KTM rider crashed after 19 laps at turn 8. A bad blow for the South African, who is also ended up at the Medical Center for tests, but it seems ok.

At the foot of the podium were the two standard-bearers of the Mooney VR46, with Marco Bezzecchi who came out at a distance, clawing fourth place at his box mate Marini. Now the Rimini rider is still third in the World Championship, but his gap to Bagnaia has increased to 34 lengths. Among other things, Zarco is now fourth, so Ducati’s poker also in the championship standings.

The first of the “others” is Jack Miller, who in the end with sixth place on his KTM was the only one capable of stemming the excessive power of Ducati. Behind him, in fact, there are three other Desmosedici GPs, with Alex Marquez in order, Enea Bastianini, who therefore conquers his best result of the season, as well as Fabio Di Giannantonio who follows him. The Reds are therefore eight in the top nine positions.

On the other hand, it was Miguel Oliveira who held up Aprilia’s honor, tenth with the RNF Racing bike, with Aleix Espargaro who paid for the choice of the soft tire at the rear by crashing out of the points in the final and Maverick Vinales who was forced to withdrawal from mechanical failure.

Yet another disappointment for Fabio Quartararo, who got off to a good start and slipped into the top 10 with his Yamaha, but in the long run he too probably suffered the decline in the soft tire and finished 13th, also behind his teammate Franco Morbidelli .

Honda also takes home two points with Takaaki Nakagami in one of the most critical weekends in its history. The Japanese was his only standard-bearer at the start, after Alex Rins and Joan Mir were injured at Mugello and Marc Marquez raised the flag this morning after an incident in the Warm-Up, the sixth of the weekend, in which he broke his left thumb.