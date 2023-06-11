Jorge Martin’s form after the first six races of the 2023 season is formidable. The Spaniard is third in the general standings, just three points behind Marco Bezzecchi in second place, and in the Italian Grand Prix he demonstrated, in addition to the double winner Pecco Bagnaia, champion and leader of the World Championship, an excellent level, showing which suggests that he may be fighting for the positions that matter until the end of the season.

“I had a lot of good results in a row, the only bad moment was the Austin race, but otherwise I was very solid. This race was considered one of the most difficult and I managed to finish second, just one second behind best”, explained Martin after taking the podium, a place that is becoming a regular appointment for the Spaniard.

“It was a very difficult race, I chose the soft rear tire because the medium didn’t give me confidence. Yesterday I felt good in the Sprint, but in the end I took a gap from Pecco. Today I managed the race well, I’m not managed to get close to Pecco at the end, but we got an excellent second place. This double podium in Italy for our team is a great result”, referring to the third step of the podium for Johann Zarco, repeating the Le Mans double.

While Pecco repeated Saturday’s victory, Martin moved from third to second position, while Bezzecchi, second the previous day, finished eighth.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“Compared to Saturday we improved, but it was hotter and the pace was slower. We took a small step forward, we made a change for the race which I think helped and I think we improved clearly,” he explained.

“Now we have the race in Germany next week and I’m confident because I think the small change to the bike can help us there too,” he added.

With these two podiums, Martin reduced Bezzecchi’s lead in the general standings to just three points, thus getting very close to that second place that the Spaniard wants to reach soon.

“It’s too early, I’m not looking at the championship. I go race by race, I think that in the final part of the season there are circuits that suit my style better and I can recover points there.”

Despite these excellent results, Bagnaia showed that he has something more than Martin this weekend at the Italian Grand Prix.

“I think this weekend had more to me than just the country and the circuit, and I’ll get there soon,” said Martinator.

