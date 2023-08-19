If Francesco Bagnaia took all the spotlights for winning the Sprint Race of the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, Jorge Martin drew attention to himself by being the other great protagonist of the day, but for a series of maneuvers what they did and what they will discuss at least until tomorrow’s match.

The Pramac team rider immediately took on the role of protagonist at Turn 1, triggering a crash that involved, among others, Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio Quartararo, Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales, Miguel Oliveira and Johann Zarco.

A strike that hurt Bezzecchi especially, who lost contact with Bagnaia in the Drivers’ World Championship and second position in the same standings to the benefit of Martin, third under the checkered flag of the Sprint at the Red Bull Ring.

“It was a mentally complicated race, from the point of view of concentration”, Martin admitted to the microphones of Sky Sport at the end of the race. “I started well, I tried to pass Quartararo but then he released the brakes. At that point I tried to keep braking constant, because I couldn’t brake harder at that point, and keep the inside line of the corner. Then I felt one hit and I saw all the crashes. Afterwards I thought there would be some penalty, either for me or for Quartararo. I saw on the straight that they gave it to him [Ma per un contatto che ha portato a cadere Lorenzo Savadori, ndr] and I thought I was guilty.”

The fall triggered by the contact between Martin and Quartararo did not lead the marshals to impose penalties. So Martin was able to continue his race, chasing Luca Marini and the third step of the podium.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team, Brad Binder, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Martin, possessing a competitive pace, overtook Marini at Turn 1, but his maneuver was not enough to avoid contact with the Mooney VR46 Ducati team rider. Marini was touched by the Spaniard’s Ducati and crashed, leaving the doors wide open for his rival to take third place.

“I tried to push a little more to get to the podium. I overtook Luca and when I was already releasing the brakes to go in I felt a knock. I’m very sorry for that. I didn’t want to push him out at all”, commented Martin about the incident with Marini. “I tried to stay as far inside the corner as possible, as clean as possible. But maybe he wanted to cross the trajectories, I don’t know.”

“A senseless crash. Then at that point after his crash I thought they were giving me a Long Lap Penalty and I pushed to the end to try to have more than a 3 second margin with the first of my rivals and I succeeded “If the penalty arrives, I have a margin. But I didn’t do it to make Luca fall. I tried to overtake him in the only point where I could and that’s how it went. I’m sorry.”

Martin, aware that he had made two maneuvers at least to the limit, tried to create a good gap with Alex Marquez, the first of his pursuers, so as not to lose the podium in the event of a possible penalty at the end of the race. Once he passed under the checkered flag, Jorge admitted that he cried in shock over what happened, but also that he felt guilty after reviewing the images of what happened.

“If you look at the last 5 laps, I gave Alex Marquez almost 2 seconds and I still had a Soft tire at the rear. It was difficult. At the end of the race I started crying for all the things that had happened. I was in shock. In the end They told me it wasn’t my fault, I saw the pictures of what happened and I was in front. I’m very sorry for his team, for Ducati and for him, but that’s how it went.”

Today Martin focused on the soft rubber to take advantage of the greater grip compared to the medium, the compound preferred by other competitors. This worked, because the grip remained for almost the entire race. Furthermore, in view of tomorrow’s race, he and his team had already tested the medium compound in free practice, so they will be able to count on the data collected yesterday and also on that of the other riders.

“When I saw that everyone had the average in front of me, I thought I could have more grip in the first laps and that was the case. Then the grip remained, but in the final laps it was a disaster. However, I’m calm, we did a good job trying the average Friday and then we have the data of all the other riders, so we can rest assured ahead of tomorrow’s race,” concluded Martin.