It’s no secret that Marc Marquez is in trouble with Honda. This season alone he has crashed 27 times, equaling his single-year record. His results were poor and his only podium came in the wet at Motegi. This result was only slightly surpassed by those obtained in the Sprint, where he only reached the podium on two occasions: in Portugal, first … Continue reading

#MotoGP #Marquezs #qualifying #tactics #complaining