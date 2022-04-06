Great sigh of relief for Marc Marquez and for all fans of speed motorcycling. Just three weeks – scarce – from the re-emergence of the vertical diplopia in the right eye following the fall reported in the warm-up of the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday morning in Mandalika, the eight-time world champion has decided to take off for Texas to take part in the Grand Prix of the Americas, the fourth stage of the 2022 World Championship.

The phenomenon born in 1993 after the test sustained yesterday with a Honda CBR-600 believes that there are sufficient physical and health conditions (in accordance with the opinion of the doctors) to be able to take part in the race weekend at the beloved Circuit of the Americas , where he won repeatedly except for the 2019 edition when he crashed while he was on a solitary escape to victory. “I don’t set myself any goalsthe important thing is to be back on the bike – Marc Marquez’s words in view of the race weekend released by an official HRC press release – I have incredible memories in Texas, but I also know that I will have a lot of backlog to make up since I had to skip the stage in Argentina ”. “After the good sensations I had in the test riding the Honda CBR-600 and having had the doctors’ okay, I decided to race, see you in Austin”, added Marc Marquez on his social channels.

Ayer confirmamos las buenas sensaciones de estos últimos días sobre la # CBR600rr y tras el ok médico… Nos vamos a Austin! 🔜🇺🇸

Yesterday I confirmed the good feelings of the last few days on the # CBR600rrand with the medical approvement… we are heading to the #AmericasGP! ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/m9uTX8IPj7 – Marc Márquez (@ marcmarquez93) April 6, 2022

In Termas de Rio Hondo Pol Espargarò he slipped while occupying fourth position, a heavy knockout for the drivers’ standings. The world champion in the Moto2 class in 2013 will try to redeem himself in Texas: “Last year Austin was a track where I suffered a lot, but I think the new features of the 2022 prototype will allow me to be more effective. The championship standings are still very short, nothing is lost, but we need to get back to winning important points as we managed to do at the beginning of the season in Qatar ”.