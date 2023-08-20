Saturday’s MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix began with the announcement of the renewal until 2026 between KTM and Brad Binder. A long-term agreement whose closest precedent was that of Marc Marquez in 2019, with a union until 2024 which, in retrospect, is becoming very long especially on the part of the rider.

At the end of the day, Motorsport.com asked Marc about this announcement and whether, in his experience, he believes Binder’s decision is a good one. “When you feel comfortable in a project, you are fighting for good results and you are constantly on the podium, you find the peace of mind to continue with that brand,” explained the Honda rider.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“That’s what I did at the time. Obviously, in the world of competition things can change a lot, the project can stall or things don’t turn out the way you want,” she added, referring to her current situation. “But we just have to congratulate Binder and KTM”.

The other news, which should be confirmed today, is the announcement of Johann Zarco with LCR-Honda for the next two seasons. After Ducati only offered him a one-year contract, the Frenchman opted for a long-term deal.

This would make the current Pramac rider a Honda rider for the next two years: “If he’s confirmed, he’ll be welcome. Obviously an experienced rider who comes from riding a very fast bike will help the project,” Marquez underlined.