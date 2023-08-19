Marc Marquez took tenth place at the end of the Sprint Race of the Austrian Grand Prix, which took place this afternoon on the Red Bull Ring track.

The multiple world champion started from the 18th spot on the grid, but thanks to the carom triggered by a contact between Jorge Martin and Fabio Quartararo in the first corner, he managed to recover several positions.

The problem highlighted by the Catalan from Honda was the drop in rubber. The RC213V struggles to transfer power to the ground. This, although Marquez was helped by the crash of several riders – including Marco Bezzecchi, Johann Zarco and Miguel Oliveira – led him to finish in tenth position.

“We took advantage of the carom at the first corner and I was ninth, but after a while I was losing positions. I lost pace during the race,” the Cervera native immediately said.

“During the first laps I went well, but then the tire started to drop. I started well, but then I dropped more and more. Without the crashes, I would have finished 15th”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Honda brought a new aero look to the Red Bull Ring, which was also used by Marc this afternoon. Despite the effort, the Japanese bike continues to have the same problems as before.

“The new aerodynamics force you to ride differently. At least we’re trying some things, but the problems are the same for all Honda riders. We have traction, but we can’t transfer it to the ground.”

After a first part of the season in which he collected several crashes and injuries, Marquez has changed his approach in an attempt to find the right way to make his bike work and direct development in view of the 2024 version.

That’s why finishing tenth or well behind makes no difference. Honda’s situation is so complex that it is necessary to exploit all possible meters even in the race, in order to collect precious data and understand which path to take to start solving the chronic problems of a bike that has so regressed as to seem unrecognizable even in the hands of the best rider in the category.

“We’re doing kilometers and giving information. I started the Sprint with a set-up that I hadn’t tried. Tomorrow, for sure, we’ll take another step in another direction during the Warm Up. Right now, for me, finishing doesn’t change much tenth or 15th. I’m leaving motivated, but with the idea of ​​continuing to build for the future”, concluded Marquez.