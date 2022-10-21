The first day of track activities in Sepang was affected by bad weather. In fact, the rain led to an hour postponement of PL2, in which understandably no driver was able to improve the performance of the morning. The results of the combined standings were thus determined by the times of the PL1 in which, among the riders capable of soaring, he stood out once again Marc Marquez. The eight-time world champion, in fact, signed the third best time trial, behind only Binder and Rins and ahead of Enea Bastianini’s Ducati. However, the Spaniard, fresh from second place at Phillip Island, was not particularly satisfied with the performance of his Honda.

“Today I managed to finish in the top three and a lot of that is due to the strategy we used – Marquez explained at the end of the day – I immediately used the soft tire in PL1 because I know that here it is very important to be in the top ten. But honestly our feeling is not the best and there are still things to improve to be more comfortable on the track. We took a small step forward in FP2 with our second run, so the goal is to continue like this tomorrow. I’m happy to be in the top three, but there is work to be done“.

Definitely different the mood of Pol Espargaroslow in both PL1 and PL2 and pure penalized by three positions on the grid for hindering Johann Zarco in PL1. “We didn’t have a great day today – commented the future KTM driver – there was a penalty and it’s a shame, I went to explain the situation to the Race Direction, but they confirmed it. It’s a shame as it adds another complication to the weekend. In any case, we made some improvements in Free Practice 1 while many used the soft tire. Then in the afternoon we learned as much as we could, but towards the end of the session the track was very hot and there wasn’t much else to do. We will make up for it tomorrow “he concluded.