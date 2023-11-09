Marc Marquez faces the last three grands prix as a Honda rider, a stage that led him to win six world titles in MotoGP. Then he will begin his adventure in Gresini in 2024, riding the Ducati. Given his poor performance this year, in which he only managed to get on the podium on one occasion, in Japan, it is normal that most fans are counting down to the debut on the Desmosedici, which will take place in Valencia in testing after the final stage of 2023.

Until that moment arrives, the Catalan sets his expectations at a low level and tries to deflect all questions relating to the future that presents itself to him, to avoid disrespecting Honda. At the same time, #93 perfectly understands the expectation that this new chapter generates.

“I understand that there is a lot of anticipation for the Valencia test. Because it is a brand change and because, in the past, expectations have been generated with other riders. My job is to try to chase away this expectation,” said Marquez, who will manage this first day of testing as best he can, in which all eyes will be focused on him, stopwatch in hand.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

“In the Valencia test I will have to adapt, go little by little, because I spent many years racing with the same type of bike. Adapt to the team. The first one who has questions is me,” added the driver from Cervera, who will try to take the pressure off himself for this test, but in view of next season he takes it for granted that he will have to demonstrate how strong he is.

“As soon as I get on the Ducati, there will be no excuses on the bike. There are different types of riders who can go fast with this bike. I say fast, because there are only two who are constant: Jorge Martin and Pecco Bagnaia. Consistency is what gives you the chance to fight for the championship,” continued Marquez, who once again underlined how the most appropriate strategy is to go step by step.

“I won’t set a goal for next year before trying the bike. I want to try it first, then finish the pre-season and then I’ll see exactly where we are. It would be a huge mistake to set myself a clear objective,” underlined the eight-time world champion.