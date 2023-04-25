The “Garage 93 by Repsol” initiative is a project that will bring together the six bikes with which Marc Marquez was MotoGP world champion during the Spanish grand prix, in a space where fans will also be able to enjoy a culinary experience. The rider’s communication agency announced in a press release on Monday that Marquez will be in Jerez next Thursday, where the Spanish Grand Prix will be held this weekend.

Despite the announcement, Honda are asking for caution and are referring to the check that Marquez will have to pass, presumably this Tuesday, with his trusted doctors before figuring out if he has recovered from the injury to the base of the thumb of his right hand, for which he was underwent surgery and missed the Argentine and US Grands Prix.

“The driver from Cervera will inaugurate Garage 93 by Repsol together with the mayor of the city, Mamen Sánchez, and the CEO of Dorna, Carmelo Ezpeleta”, reads the note. “They will be joined by the winners of the Motor Awards organized by the City of Jerez, Laia Sanz, Giacomo Agostini, Valentín Requena and the entrepreneur Juan García Jarana”, he adds.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The press release, released by Press Vertical Management, the agency that manages Márquez’s communication, explains that “the 250 square meter space will have among its main attractions the display of the six Repsol Honda motorcycles with which Marc won the six MotoGP World Championships, transferred for the occasion from the Cervera Museum”, an exhibition that can be visited from 27 to 30 April with free admission.

Furthermore, during the days of the Grand Prix “it will be possible to follow all the races. It will also be the meeting point for motorcycle enthusiasts during the afternoon, as both lunch and dinner will be served, thanks to an agreement reached with the well-known Spanish gourmet burger brand Goiko”. The inauguration of the space is scheduled for Thursday 27 April at 7pm.

In addition to having to overcome a delicate injury, Marquez is still awaiting the penalty he received after the accident he caused at the Portuguese Grand Prix, when he hit Miguel Oliveira on the third lap, also involving Jorge Martin.

Initially the driver was punished with a double Long Lap Penalty, which he should have served in Argentina. But the penalty was later changed so that he could serve it in his first appearance. This change was challenged by Honda and the rider, resulting in a cautionary suspension. There is currently no news of a definitive response to the appeal.