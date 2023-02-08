Marc Marquez continues his tour of television programs before starting the 2023 MotoGP season. This time the eight-time world champion answered the call of Risto Mejide, one of the most famous personalities of Spanish television, to participate in his interview program “Viajando con Chester” (Traveling with Chester).

Mejide is known for his interviewer character and throughout the chat, which seems to have been recorded in the last weeks of 2022, he never hesitated to bring up several dangerous themes in Marc’s career. It couldn’t have been otherwise, we started by talking about his physical state. Since the first race of the 2020 season, when he crashed in Jerez, the rider from Cervera hasn’t gone back to the way he was before.

Marquez fractured his humerus, but a premature return to the track a few days after the operation triggered a series of nightmares and new surgeries. After having operations three times, Marc returned to action, but the pain was too great and he was forced to undergo a fourth operation in 2022.

“I’m fine now,” Marc said when asked about his current condition. “If you had asked me six months ago…retirement would have been an important option. Now I’m fine, there’s no pain”. Marquez focused on his 2021 season, in which pain prevailed over victories: “I was crying when I won, I couldn’t smile. You come from above, from being in glory, to seeing hell. I came from a sports career that felt like a superhero. Now winning is a party again, ”he added optimistically, while acknowledging that it is a trauma that he is not quite done overcoming:“ I will overcome it when I fight for victories every weekend. I’m close, very close, but not yet.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Accidents and injuries were a recurring theme in the interview. And although injuries and operations are more than common in motorcycling, in Marc’s case they have become almost a daily routine. “I was in a hospital bed for five winters,” he recalled, noting the years he had problems with both shoulders (2018 and 2019). He also recalled his episodes of diplopia, recurring in the last two seasons, and although he seems to have left them behind, he warned that they are still present: “If I hit my head they can come back. It’s a lesion that’s there”.

Risto wanted to understand why there were so many accidents and asked him about the bike factor. Honda isn’t going through its best period and the absence of its reference rider hasn’t helped the RC213V to be up to the task. “I have to take more risks if they give me a worse bike. And more risk equals more accidents,” he said. “Now the bike can win races, but not fight for the world championship”. He also took advantage of Risto’s dash to send a message to the Japanese manufacturer: when asked if he thought Honda was trying hard enough, Marc replied with a more than revealing “yes, now”.

“At 29, you take the same risks you did at 20, but you know better when to risk it,” continued the Honda rider. “At the last race in Valencia, I felt like taking a risk. I accepted the risk: either I get on the podium or I crash. Not seeing the risk can be a strength or a weakness. I have to push myself to see the risk”.

At one point in the programme, Risto Mejide praised Marquez’s character, which is increasingly marked over the years. “There are fewer and fewer people who show their character without caring what they think,” commented Marc. “The only explanation I can find is social media. Before you didn’t get people’s comments, now you do. There were moments, but now I don’t care what people tell me,” she added, revealing then that he only uses Instagram and that a community manager takes care of managing the rest of his networks.

Looking ahead, Marquez said he is still obsessed with winning and that his life outside the circuit is bland. “Living bores me. At the moment, my passion and my obsession are motorcycles. I am attracted by happiness after winning, also because I have a group to celebrate with”. The Catalan recounted the details of his daily life and his routine and admitted that in the middle of the season it’s “difficult” to bear, which his brother, Alex Marquez, confirmed in his brief appearance.

Risto Mejide also wanted to explore one of the most delicate aspects of his sporting career: his relationship with Valentino Rossi. As he recently stated on Joaquín Sánchez’s programme, the Catalan does not envisage a possible reconciliation with the Doctor, with whom he hasn’t spoken since his accident at the 2018 Argentine Grand Prix (when he entered the last corner of the circuit and crashed the pilot of Tavullia).