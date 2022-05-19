Friends never, but this does not cancel the admiration that Marc Marquez continues to have for Valentino Rossi with whom after the events in Malaysia 2015 relations have been reduced to a minimum. “In 2008 – said the Honda rider in an interview with LaCaja” – in what was my first year in the World Championship, I had a common sponsor with Valentino. They gave me a replica of his bike and he signed it for me, that was one of the most exciting moments of my life. “

Admiration

–

Then the 8-time world champion added: “The admiration for what Valentino has done, for what he has achieved for motorcycling, not only for his titles, but for motorcycling, is for me the same as always. . You can get along or not, we don’t all have to be friends, but that doesn’t mean we don’t recognize what Valentino has done and all his merits. ”To Pedrosa, on the other hand, Marquez recognizes a more technical inspiration:“ He taught me a lot. Only later did I find my own driving style, but the basics are those of Pedrosa ”.