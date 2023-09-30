Marc Marquez’s Saturday in Japan followed the positive trend seen in India, which in that case was linked to the fact that it was a new circuit with no data for the riders and teams.

But on a well-known circuit like Motegi, Marc managed to make a gap in Q1 and also stay in front in the Sprint, fighting for fourth position for many laps, at the beginning also with Pecco Bagnaia, until in the end he lost some positions in the fight with the other Ducatis of Johann Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.

And if things are a little better on the track, in the Honda offices they are forcing the car with changes aimed at trying to convince the driver from Cervera to stay, like the one anticipated by Motorsport.com with the appointment of Shin Sato as new manager technician.

“The changes at Honda show that there is a reaction. When a project finds itself in this situation, there have to be changes. When a company’s numbers don’t work, there have to be changes at the top. I think the structure is good, she is very human and hardworking. But it is true that the path taken recently was not the right one”, was Marc’s assessment of the announcement.

“Since 2020 I have been away for a long period and when I returned I realized that the direction taken by the bike was different. It’s not that this bike is worse than the others, because we are going faster than in 2020 and 2019, but “It’s that the others have improved more. So, congratulations to Honda for reacting, implementing the changes and trying to reach the level of Ducati and KTM,” he added.

“Time will tell if these are sufficient changes. It is not certain that people will change and things will go well from one day to the next”, he warned, clarifying however that his decision for the future has other determining factors.

As for the race itself, Marc once again explained the loss of performance.

“As in all Sprints, we started well, but our tire started to fail on the fourth lap, while that of the others lasted until the seventh or eighth lap. They were arriving very quickly. I tried, from the first lap, to push Pecco too. We’ve already seen the trend that we’ll also see in tomorrow’s race. In India we didn’t have so many limits, because it was more about the track and the tyre, but here the others have that something extra.”

Regarding the set-up of his bike and the differences with the other Hondas, Marc was very clear.

“In terms of set-up, all the Hondas are the same as us; all the others have followed the path traced by Santi Hernandez and his group at Misano, which is completely different from that recommended by the brand. I don’t pay much attention to the other Hondas; I look the guys in front. I had a good race, but in some laps I was seven or eight tenths off the pace of the best”, he concluded.

