The race against time for Marc Marquez continues in the Jerez tests, where Honda has brought three bikes in order to provide its rider with the greatest amount of data to work on to understand the direction to take for the rest of the season. The eight-time world champion, still not fully comfortable with the RC213V, completed 60 laps closing with the 15th time, not a satisfactory position, but it is known that the hunt for the time trial is never the focus of the tests.

The tests focused mainly on aerodynamics and something can perhaps be seen already in two weeks at Le Mans: “It was a good day, we tried a few things. As always, some worked well and others didn’t make us feel in the right mood. We tried some developments on the aerodynamic side, one this year and one last year, because during the pre-season we had long and fast circuits, like Sepang and Mandalika, while Jerez is a small track. We wanted to understand and we got some good information ”.

Despite the many data collected, Marquez maintains that the weaknesses continue to be confirmed and reiterates that fighting to win is still an overly optimistic thought: “It’s difficult to understand, with the same bike in the same weekend with the same track and the same conditions, there have been ups and downs. Nakagami didn’t do badly in Jerez, but it’s his track, in Portimão Álex was fast. I am the only one who has been present at every race, even though I lost Indonesia and Argentina where I lost points. But we don’t have the speed to fight for the championship and for the victories. I’m trying to survive in a different way ”.

Net of the difficulties, Marquez has shown that he can be in the game when conditions allow him and we saw him engage in a great duel with Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller in the race on Sunday. We also saw one of his big bailouts, reviewing the “old” Marc a bit: “The good indicator for me will be when we see this type of save on the right hand side, which is where I have the most problems. On the left side it’s fine, I feel strong and I can ride as I want ”.

“We keep working, we don’t give up. We run with some difficulties, we still don’t understand everything about the bike and I still don’t ride as I would like but I keep pushing. As you have seen, it doesn’t matter if I fight against my brother like in Portimão or against Miller in Jerez, for fourth or tenth place. I’m doing my best”.