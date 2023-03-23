Marquez, a start in pursuit

For the first time since he began his peregrination in the hell of surgical operations following the accident in Jerez de la Frontera, Marc Marquez he was able to prepare without problems for a MotoGP season. The Spaniard has only thought about preparation, but his problem now is Honda. A motorcycle that has been in technical confusion for years, which this winter has relied on the speed and experience of the eight-time world champion. The Spaniard, however, has already raised the white flag for the podium in Portimão.

Marquez’s words

“Ducati has a very strong package, Pecco is the fastest, we are far from them and even more from Bagnaia. At Honda we are working to try and improve some areas, but in the GP of Portugal we will not be able to aim for the podium“, these are the words of the Spaniard in the press conference in Portimão. “The championship is long and in any case in the first four races you already understand if you will be able to fight for the top positions. It’s been a challenging winter for us because we’ve tried different things, we’ve brought new ideas into the garage. I only worked with the new bike on the last day of testing in Portimão, we are a bit behind the fastest riders. Certainly my ambition is the same as in 2013, I’m here to fight for the top positions“.

Marquez man-development

“It is clear that the favorite is Bagnaia, but we’re too far away to think about how to stop it. We have to work to make it happen. When you are in a difficult moment, you try to understand when a new technical director arrives, it is obvious that he wants to try new things to understand the concept“, continued the Spaniard. “The team chose me to test them, and I accepted because I’m the rider with the most experience with that bike. Rins and Mir are very strong riders, but not as experienced as me in Honda. We worked on the bike set-up on the last day, also to make progress for the future“.