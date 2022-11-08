Two of the main jersey changes for the 2023 season were forced by Suzuki’s unexpected decision to leave the MotoGP World Championship, leaving two of the most brilliant riders on the grid without bikes: 2020 World Champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins, who ended the season with victories in Australia and Valencia.

From Tuesday, both Mir and Rins will be riding an RC213V for the golden wing brand, the first in the Repsol factory team, while Alex will race for the LCR satellite team, where he hopes to be able to count on the same material as the factory riders.

At Honda, things have been going their own way for years. Marc Marquez is the only rider who has been able to go fast on this bike for a long time, even though there have been riders of proven quality in the HRC garage. The bike has become unmanageable and from today Mir and Rins will try to contribute their experience to try to improve it, even if the engineers in Tokyo are absolutely focused on following the indications of the # 93.

Just the six-time MotoGP champion, between 2013 and 2019, with Honda, spoke to Motorsport.com about the new purchases introduced by the brand. “I always think the riders who switch to Honda are fast. If they struggle, then I’ve already won,” said Marc in Malaysia.

“You can’t expect them not to be strong, because if they are they catch you off guard. There are two great riders on the way: one who is winning races and the other who is a world champion,” he added.

Honda did not renew Pol Espargaro’s contract after two very difficult years for the Granollers rider in the factory team, while Alex Marquez, faced with a lack of interest, found a way to join the Gresini team to ride a Ducati.

At Honda they opted for the Suzuki duo, free and of enormous quality. “It won’t be because of the riders. But the Honda is a different bike. So far, everyone who has ridden it has suffered,” recalled Marc.

“The Honda is a bike with which if you want to find the limit you have to fall, and this is where confidence and luck must help you. You need to have a lot of self-confidence, so that falls don’t compromise your safety, and luck. , so as not to get injured. It’s a realistic message, I’m not making up anything. Look at the stats, “suggested # 93.

When examined, the results show that Marquez suffered 18 crashes in twelve Grands Prix this year, while Pol Espargaro and Alex Marquez each crashed 21 times. Takaaki Nakagami, who missed the final part of the season, fell 12 times and Stefan Bradl six times.

In contrast, Mir (11) and Rins (7) have the same number of crashes as Marc this year, and less than half when comparing those of the two HRC riders (39) and the two Suzuki riders (18).

It will not test the final bike

As for the official MotoGP test in Valencia, Honda will bring a version of the RC213V 2023 that it has already tested at the Jerez circuit this weekend with test rider Stefan Bradl.

“Honda tested the bike that I will test on Tuesday in Jerez. I know it has a new frame, but I don’t have much more information on the engine. I think it’s a step forward, but not the final one,” said the Cervera rider.

