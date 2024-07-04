Eleven consecutive victories, eight of which in MotoGP alone: ​​this is Marc Marquez’s record at the Sachsenring, where he triumphed uninterruptedly from 2010 to 2021. After Austin, the German Grand Prix represents a real opportunity to return to the top step of the podium. At least that’s what everyone thinks… But not Marc’s, who is treading carefully and approaching what could be his most important weekend of the year with great caution.

“We arrive on a track that is good for my riding style and historically positive,” explained the Gresini rider. However, the eight-time world champion underlined how his rivals are a step ahead. In particular, Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin are making a big difference on their opponents and beating them will not be easy at all, not even on a track that can be considered his fiefdom.

“My prediction is that, by having a perfect weekend, getting the starts right and driving well, we can try to make life difficult for Martin and Pecco. But at the moment they are one step ahead of everyone, Pecco maybe even two. Do we have a chance here? Of course. But we also had one in Austin and we couldn’t win. If we don’t succeed, the world doesn’t end. We will still have half the season to try, there will be more opportunities until the end of the season”, he confessed very calmly.

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Last year, however, Marquez didn’t even race due to a fall in the warm-up that knocked him out: “In 2021 I managed to win, last year I destroyed myself. It depends on how you feel and how you start the weekend. But I’m a realist and, by having a good weekend we can make life difficult for them. But we can’t dominate. You have to get it out of your head, otherwise you’ll end up like last year. That weekend I learned to accept reality and set realistic goals at all times. If you set unattainable goals, you’ll end up against a wall.”

Many races have passed since Marquez’s last victory, which dates back to the 2021 Misano Grand Prix. Will he have the chance to break the fast here at the Sachsenring? He can’t say, but he certainly already has his future outlined, which will see him in the official Ducati team. There he will find an entire team waiting for him because, as Motorsport.com had anticipated, he will not bring anyone with him except Javi Ortiz.

“Moving to a team where there is a staff that works well is something that must be respected and when I decided to go to the official team I only asked to bring a person I trust. That is Javi Ortiz, who I have always been with and who I also have with me in Gresini. My current team is doing a great job, so I am the one who has to adapt to what I find and understand the atmosphere in the garage”, clarified Marquez confirming the news.

Another of the current rumors is Lewis Hamilton’s probable arrival in MotoGP. The seven-time world champion has reportedly spoken with several teams, including Gresini. For Marc Marquez, the interest from the British rider is a good sign of the championship’s health: “For me, the saying ‘for better or for worse, as long as people talk about it’ applies. I think having this type of rumor is a good thing, whether they are true or not is unknown. But it is good for MotoGP that people are talking about this thing, that they are interested in buying the team. But I know Nadia and… Nadia is Nadia! It will not be easy at all!”.