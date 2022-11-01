Valencia is the last race for everyone, even for the Honda. Time for balances, therefore, and for the house of the golden wing can only be negative. Uncertainty about Marc’s condition Marquez which lasted until the Aragon race and the farewell at the end of the season with Pol Espargaró they forced the team to navigate on sight, with no clear indications of the future. Only with the stable return of the eight-time world champion did Honda recover and work towards a 2023 that, crossing the fingers, should see a fit and competitive Marquez.

The Cabroncito commented the Valencia weekend: “The last race of a long year. We have learned every weekend since we returned and that is the goal for this race as well. I think Valencia suits our bike better than Sepang, I hope we can be closer to the former. It is a track where I have achieved good results in the past and where you can fight. Regardless, I believe it will be an exciting weekend for the fans, with Moto2 and MotoGP titles at stake.“.

“It will be an emotional weekend, my last with Honda. I want to thank all the members of HRC, Repsol and the team for these two years“, Added Espargaró. “Together we have lived through incredible moments and we have struggled to overcome the difficult moments. Valencia is a circuit that I really like, last year we had no luck, but I want to say goodbye to everyone with a great weekend. Let’s enjoy this last race and focus on the goals we have achieved together. Thank you all“.