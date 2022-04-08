Marc Marquez is an extreme rider. In this way he shattered all records, winning eight world titles. In the same way he proceeds when he has to face a complicated situation like the one he has had to face in recent months, in which injuries have accumulated.

After losing the last two races as a result of the very bad crash he had in the warm-up in Indonesia that brought him the return of the diplopia, the Honda rider returned this weekend to Austin, his talisman circuit where he won seven of the last eight. races. Things went well.

On Thursday, on the eve of the weekend, Marquez made it clear that he was not in a position to set himself a goal other than getting on the track and regaining the lost confidence. It took him five laps to get ahead of everyone in the time standings, but for the duration of the two free practice sessions on Friday the technicians have just modified the RC213V.

In the end, the Cervera driver finished with the sixth time, half a second behind the leader Johann Zarco. The room for improvement is great and, to hear him speak, it could not even be ruled out that he may be a candidate for the podium in Sunday’s race, perhaps even for victory.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“I started aggressively because it was the best way to start. Today was my day, the one in which I had to get back to trusting the bike. I used the same setup with which I crashed in Indonesia, the same base with which I raced in Qatar, it didn’t make sense to change ”, began Marquez.

“It wasn’t easy to get out on track and forget the last two weeks, but things went well”; added the Catalan, who according to what he said did not make too many changes to the configuration of his prototype. The priority this time around was to shoot building the confidence he needs to show the best version of him.

“We will be back to work on Saturday to look for some changes and the team already has several ideas. The sensations of the Honda in 2022 are still the part on which I struggle the most, ”continued Marquez, who at this point gives very precise instructions to his team. “I had already said that I would come here to race, that they would not ask me anything about my physical condition, if I was not well I would have said so”, said the Honda rider, who for Saturday’s qualifying would sign to conquer the second row. .