Marc Marquez claims that “it is difficult to have a long career” in today’s MotoGP, because the level of the championship is such that it is more difficult to stay at the top than in the past.

Before last month’s Catalan Grand Prix, Aleix Espargaro announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of the 2024 season.

This will bring to an end a Grand Prix career that began in 2004 in the 125cc class, with the Granollers rider racing in MotoGP continuously from 2012 to 2024.

Marquez, therefore, will become the rider with the longest career on the line-up next year, when he joins the official Ducati team, in what will be his 13th season in the premier class.

“I think it’s very difficult for the teams,” Marquez said when asked if riders can expect to have a career as long as Espargaro’s.

“Because it seems to me that in recent years… In the end it’s the rider who makes the difference. But it depends a lot on the bike and it seems that the level is very similar.”

Marc Marquez, Gresini Racing Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“If you look at the lap times, you see that most of the riders deserve to be in MotoGP. But in the end, even coming from Moto2, there are riders who push a lot. So, it’s difficult to have a long career. It’s as a popular phrase: it’s not hard to get there, it’s hard to stay there.”

In theory, Marquez – who turns 32 next year – could continue racing for another decade, given that Valentino Rossi retired in 2021, aged 32.

Rossi’s Grand Prix career began in 1996 and then the driver from Tavullia reached the premier class in 2000. His career continued for 11 years after winning his ninth and final world title. His last victory dates back to the 2017 Dutch GP.

The MotoGP legend, who now races a BMW M4 GT3 in the FIA ​​WEC, also missed out on a podium in his final season in the premier class, in 2021, contested aboard a Petronas SRT Yamaha.

As for Marquez, who this year moved to the Gresini Racing customer Ducati after 11 seasons aboard the Honda, he has been missing victory since 2021, but in recent years he has struggled with injuries and the lack of competitiveness of the RC213V.