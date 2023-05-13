After spending a month and a half at home injured and missing the three rounds at Termas de Rio Hondo, Austin and Jerez, Marc Marquez returned to France this weekend, where he got back on his Honda MotoGP bike on Friday after six weeks without touching a motorcycle.

Second place in qualifying may have put him out of his natural position, but the 13-lap Sprint put him back in place considering his lack of pace and fitness.

After a decent start, Marquez found himself in a tangle of overtaking with Pecco Bagnaia and Brad Binder, who eventually overtook him, as did Luca Marini. In one of these maneuvers with the reigning champion, the rider from Cervera touched the Ducati rider, who scolded him by raising his arm to the sky.

After taking off his helmet, Bagnaia clarified that his anger was due to the inconsistency of the criteria of the stewards, who had forced him to hand his position back to Jack Miller a fortnight ago in Jerez for an episode similar to the one on Saturday . Marquez didn’t mince words when asked to talk about it.

“The easiest thing is to join the fashion topic,” Marquez said, referring to the constant complaints against the college of commissioners. “My overtaking is completely logical; some overtake on a straight line and others do it on a bend,” added the young man from Cervera.

In his second participation in a Sprint, the Spaniard said he was satisfied with fifth place and surprised by the tone he showed in the closing laps. “I’m happy because the main goal was to finish in the top five. I was surprised by the pace I was able to maintain at the end of the race, because I thought I’d lose more positions but that wasn’t the case. I was lacking pace and a bit ‘ of speed, but I felt comfortable with the bike,” said the number 93, who is increasingly appreciating the Kalex frame he tested for the first time on Friday.

So much so that he bought an extra unit to be able to mount the same specifications on the two bikes he has available. “The frame helps. Yesterday I tested them both and I felt more comfortable with the new one, which is why I chose it for qualifying and for the Sprint. Today we understood a little better how tires degrade with this one.” chassis; tomorrow we will see if we can complete a full race to see how it behaves”, he concluded.

Read also: