The Honda’s lack of traction and the profile of the Montmeló circuit, with very long corners that force riders to lean the bike, highlight the main weakness of the RC213V and, as a result, leave its riders in absolute difficulty. Particularly evident in the case of the golden wing brand, whose four drivers finished in the last four positions of the times classification on the first day of testing on the “Circuit”.

The first of them was Marquez, who finished a second and a half behind Aleix Espargaró and seven tenths ahead of Takaaki Nakagami, 20th. Iker Lecuona finished in 21st place, while Joan Mir finished last on his 26th birthday.

Honda is in a descent that it is not known when it will stop, even if Márquez has been warning of this for some time. The Catalan has started the season full of energy, especially after recovering physically from the multiple arm operations that have plagued him in the previous two years. Despite his good will and predisposition, the multiple accidents that he began to accumulate in the first stages of the calendar, and the resulting injuries, made him change his attitude.

After deciding not to race at Sachsenring or Assen, number 93 takes to the track with the intention of riding and being useful to Honda with the information he transmits, but without exceeding the limit that could cause him to crash. With his sights set on the Misano test on 11 September, when he will ride the first version of the 2024 Honda, the question is how long the young man from Cervera will be able to tolerate this new mentality that goes against his DNA.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“That’s the question. There’s nothing to do but hold on. When you’re so far away it’s very easy to relax and lose tension. But that’s why I don’t want to lose it and try to push at certain moments of the weekend, like at the end of the second session. At the moment I have to do this”, summarized Marquez, who crashed again in the morning, albeit without serious consequences.

“If you had told me three months ago that I would have this mentality I would have thought: Impossible, it’s not me. But in the end you have to look for a solution to avoid bloodshed. In the end, otherwise it’s just a nightmare,” he said. added the multiple champion, who fully agrees with Mir, his neighbor in the HRC factory team garage, on the steps that Honda must take to begin its hypothetical recovery.

“At the Valencia test (in November 2022) I had already said that you couldn’t do much more with this bike. And the bike is the same. The fact is that I started the season motivated, with energy, because I didn’t feel that way. well physically for a long time. But of course you try to get where you can’t and you fall all the time, and with a few blows you change your mentality” said Marquez.