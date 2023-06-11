Marc Marquez is famous for being a rider who disguises what he really thinks very well. This ability has a limit, as has been evident for some time now, which is the worst moment in Honda’s history in MotoGP.

At Mugello, a track that already promised to be complicated if we take Ducati’s strength into consideration, Honda had a disastrous weekend, if we think that its best result was Takaaki Nakagami’s 13th place this Sunday.

On Friday, a crash forced Joan Mir to end the grand prix early after discovering a fracture to the little finger of her right hand. On Saturday it was Alex Rins who ended up on the ground, breaking his right leg. With this situation, and after finishing Saturday’s Sprint in seventh position, Marquez went into the long race with the soft tire on the rear to do the impossible: not lose contact with the Ducati, or at least do it as late as possible.

A bad start left him delayed and everything collapsed on lap seven, when he was close to Luca Marini and was fighting with him for third position. The rider from Cervera tackled one of the corners going wider and the front rider told him enough. Immediately after the crash, he got up and raised his arms as if asking the bike for an explanation, a very unusual gesture for him.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

There is no way for him to finish a race, if we think about the fact that he crashed in Portimao, missed the races in Argentina, Austin and Jerez, and came back to Le Mans, crashing: “The crash in Le Mans made me angry because I couldn’t complete the race and gather information. I was going better than I expected, but at the slightest mistake the bike gives you away. I made a mistake on the previous braking, the bike stopped in front, I opened up and fell despite going slow”, explained Marquez, who after this cold shower is 18th in the general standings, with only 15 points.

“With this bike we have to take more risks, and this is penalizing the Honda riders a lot. I checked a lot all weekend because this is a fast circuit and if you crash it can hurt you. Mir was injured on Friday, Rins yesterday. I crashed on Friday ”, added the Spaniard who preferred to stay in the truck to calm down before returning to the garage. “I went to the truck because sometimes you need to breathe”.