The Honda rider had already warned, after his spectacular performance in the Australian Grand Prix, where he finished second and was fighting for victory until the last inch of the race, that things in Malaysia would be different and that this was a circuit where he would have to suffer.

Marc Marquez’s predictions came true just a week later and the Spanish rider was involved in a series of off the track, unable to stop the bike under braking.

“I don’t know why, but the bike feels very heavy to me, you have to understand why I feel these inertia. On circuits where you flow, like Phillip Island, it’s less evident. But here you suffer more”, explained the eight-time champion. of the world on Friday, at the end of the day.

Although Marc said on Thursday he no longer wants to talk about his arm, the fact is that the injury continues to affect his position on the bike.

“My position is similar to the usual one, but the character of this year’s bike is worse for my riding style. But that’s the one we chose because it was better for this year.”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez took advantage of the good track conditions during FP1 in the morning to set the third fastest time in a session led by Brad Binder and rather slow, with times more than 1 “2 from the 2019 pole.

“I’m third, but it’s not a real position, I’m struggling. I’m third because we’re gaining experience,” admitted the Catalan.

In Sepang, despite not racing since 2019, the teams have data from the February tests available, in which Honda seemed to have found the key, which turned out to be a pure mirage.

“The bike is the same as the one in the test, with different aerodynamics and a different swingarm,” he said.

The RC213V is condemning the golden wing pilots to a very difficult year. “With this bike, when there is no grip, nothing can be done. And this (riding without grip) is one of my strengths”, concluded # 93.