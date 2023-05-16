After a month and a half of absence from the bike, from Sunday 26 March, the date of the accident in Portimao, until Friday 12 May, when the French Grand Prix began, the fundamental premise for Marc Marquez and his trusted medical team was to verify that the operated finger responded well and that the driver came out of the Le Mans race without any after effects from a physical point of view.

“Physically it was difficult to get active, in the Warm-Up I wasn’t as fluid as I was on Saturday, but we did a good job of physiotherapy and warming up before the race, and the fact that the first laps weren’t very fast also helped me, to warm up good. But physically I suffered more than I should have. Now I have three weeks to prepare, my goal was to complete the race and we almost succeeded, to work on my physical condition,” explained Marc on Sunday afternoon.

“It’s a pity about the crash, I think we were having a flawless weekend, I didn’t expect it either, no one expected it. Even more, given how we are: it’s still difficult, there are still many crashes for the Honda riders and we’re still a little too far from the leaders. But I think we had a good race, I had fun like I haven’t had in a while, and this is what I’ll keep,” he added.

The second most important thing was seeing the intense work done in Tokyo, and in the Jerez tests, to evolve the RC213V.

“I hope the bike isn’t at the limit. We’re still a long way off, we’re in the fifth race and the goal is to keep pushing and working, with the confidence that the evolutions will come, and we’ve already seen it. I gave 100% in this weekend, if it is true that I crashed and it was my fault, maybe I should have settled for fourth place.It is very easy to say now, but when you are there in the moment after a month and a half, you see it so close that you let them carry you away. But if all this goes well, or if the bike will accompany me in the future, I think the results will come”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

From the outside, and looking at the results of the four riders of the golden wing brand in France, the feeling is that Marquez is still putting a lot of what he lacks in the middle.

“That’s why they pay me, to give 100% and do my best in every situation. To get to the garage after a crash and give feedback: where we lose and where we don’t lose, where the bike needs to be improved and it’s there that the engineers write it in a notebook and they have to improve it. In this case, I’m an employee who is here to give 100% to the bike, as always. And I will continue to do so”.

“It’s true that it’s difficult for me, but I have the motivation, sometimes even too much, and I have to take risks when it’s time. I took too many on Friday, I controlled them well on Saturday and Sunday too, but when you have such a critical situation it’s easy to make a mistake.”

Marc was asked if he would have won with any other bike on the grid, a comment he often hears.

“Yes, that’s everyone’s comment, but I don’t have it, what I have is the Honda, for this year and next. I have to keep working to improve, we have a two-year contract and I still believe in them, especially in the technical team I have in the garage”.

“On Sunday we played with the hard (front) tire and this allowed us to do the race we did, because it wouldn’t have been possible with the soft tyre. I used my experience at the start, we played all the cards but the The last one didn’t work out and it wasn’t what I wanted.”

“We now have three weeks without racing: the first will be a bit of relaxation, which is good for all the hard work I’ve done to recover, and then we’ll spend two intense weeks of preparation, with the bike and getting into the rhythm for the three races to come after this break”.

After the first five rounds of the championship, Márquez is 19th in the general standings with 12 points, zero of which in the long races, 82 points behind leader Pecco Bagnaia, but with 15 Grands Prix still to go, nothing is lost.

“You never know, but if I race like Le Mans, no. It was a good race, but I didn’t do well. It was a good race, but I didn’t get any points, it tastes good, but you can’t sum it up We were on a circuit that I think is favorable for my riding style and this helped me a lot, but when we get to Mugello, where you depend a lot on cornering speed and grip, it will be much more difficult. And you can’t depend on which track is good for attacking and which isn’t. We’re seeing that the Ducatis are doing well on all circuits and it’s very difficult to compete with them,” said the rider from Cervera.

