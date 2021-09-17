Fresh from second place in Aragon, Marc Marquez chasing his third podium of the season at Misano. The physical conditions of the Honda centaur, however, are inevitably still very precarious. From this point of view, therefore, the fact of having to race on two particularly technical and expensive tracks a few days apart does not help the eight-time world champion. In support of the Cervera phenomenon, however, in the final part of FP1 and in the entire afternoon session, the rain.

A rain that # 93 himself had invoked, as he jokingly told during the interview with Sky Sport MotoGP. “On dry land I immediately prayed for rain – said the Spanish champion – I was doing pretty well in the dry, but physically I don’t think I would have made it all weekend. The wet will help me manage myself well. Today we worked with 2 different looms – then added Marquez, going into detail – that of Aragon and that of Assen. Tomorrow we will try two bikes with the same frame. Pol and I work on 2 different paths, but to get to the same point. Here with the new asphalt the grip is high and everything becomes more physical – concluded Marquez – I have to push hard from turns 9 to 14 and there I can only do one hard lap, then I need one to relax. Let’s see how I wake up tomorrow due to physical conditions “.

These are the words of the teammate Pol Espargaró, who at Misano beat him on Friday, getting sixth place in the combined, while the eight-time world champion is ninth: “It was a good day and I’m happy with our dry pace. In the afternoon our wet feeling improved over the course of the session and we understood more about the bike. I felt good and was fast in the dry, then it’s a good start to the weekend. The weather still looks a bit unpredictable for the weekend, so it’s good to try the bike in both conditions. We have already been able to start having an idea of ​​what the plan will be for Sunday, this is good“.