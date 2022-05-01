He had no rhythm and was not even fighting for the top positions in the Spanish Grand Prix, but starting from fourth on the grid, Marc Marquez had his best race of the season. for a few moments he was also in the podium positions, being third in the last phase of the race, when he almost crashed on the ground showing one of his impossible saves.

In the end, the Honda rider had to settle for fourth, improving his fifth place in Qatar, and getting his best result so far: “I’m happy, it was the best we could have today, I needed to make a good start. and it wasn’t. We met with Aleix Espargaro and almost with Jack Miller. The race was one of survival, looking for strength and waiting for the last laps ”.

Marquez showed his first smile at the end of a race: “In the end I attacked Miller to brake Aleix, not to pass Jack. This is because I knew that Espargaro had more. I made a good save, we left something there, we showed that we always give our best, both if we fight for fourth and sixth position. Cheering from Jerez lifted me off the ground ”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

The way Márquez rode this Sunday in the Jerez race meant he had found something to make the bike more his. However, the champion did not give good news: “I would say yes, but it is not, it is the same bike we started with in Qatar and we must continue to understand. I must also say that the rescue was on a left curve, when I do it on the right I can say that I am a little better, on the right I still struggle “, confessed Marc, who broke his right arm on this two years ago. same track. “We had a good race, we fought until the end and this is what I will take from today”.

For Marc, this fourth place in Jerez is not a triumph, but he managed to limit the damage: “We saved the weekend, but the way we saved him is done very few times during the season. We need more speed because, I’m honest, we saved from strategy, trying to survive like yesterday in Q2, being aggressive at the start, and with a very tactical race ”.

“I thought I would be fifth, behind the podium riders and others, but there was a moment when I thought we could have achieved a better result today, but Aleix had a little more speed. Despite everything, I’m happy with how it went, but we want to keep making progress “, said the Cervera rider.