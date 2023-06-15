Marc Marquez experienced a difficult Sunday at the MotoGP Italian Grand Prix. The eight-time world champion ended up on the ground while trying to get on the podium of the long race and left a curious image after getting up from the gravel: he remained with his arms crossed in front of his Honda, as if asking for explanations for the ‘accident. He understood it better later, when, in front of the press, he commented that, at the slightest mistake, “this bike betrays you”.

The Cervera driver’s dissatisfaction with his current vehicle is no secret. The current crisis of the golden wing brand is affecting all the riders – Joan Mir and Alex Rins were injured in Italy – and Marc continues to ask for solutions. For this reason, as reported by Motorsport.com, driver number 93 met Shinji Aoyama, Honda Motor number two, and Koji Watanabe, president of HRC, at Mugello on Sunday to discuss the current situation of the Japanese manufacturer.

On Thursday, upon his arrival at the Sachsenring, the Catalan champion made his first statements about the meeting. Speaking to DAZN, Marquez confirmed the meeting with the Honda top management, which he assessed as “productive”, although he recalled that the conclusions reached must be put into practice.

“Yes, this encounter emerged,” Marquez initially said. “There are many journalists, and good journalists, in the paddock and it is difficult to hold a meeting in secret. But yes, we met with one of the bosses of Honda, Shinji Aoyama, taking advantage of the fact that he was busy with other business and was at the circuit. Even with the president of the HRC”.

“Logically we meet thinking about the project, about the future: how to improve? What changes to make? Where are the problems? And I’m grateful that they show interest. All the meetings go well, because they are all productive. Now we also have to put things into practice “, Marquez continued.

The Spaniard also spoke about his expectations for the Sachsenring, a circuit at which he is particularly good, having won there on eight occasions in the premier class and 11 in all.

“During the weekend we’ll see where we are. I don’t think it will be easy, but I would like to get on the podium on Sunday and I’ve put myself under pressure. I don’t come from a good situation. We will suffer, but if we continue to suffer like at Mugello, it will cost us more”.

“But in general we are looking forward to the weekend. When you arrive at a circuit that is better for us in terms of driving, we approach it with the same desire, but with a different energy,” he said. added Marc.

Later, he added more details about his ambitious approach to Germany: “We’re going to take risks this weekend. It’s a circuit I like, where I want to do well and we’ll take risks. Later on there will be circuits where we have to be more conservative, but for now… The approach is that I’m Marc, what do you expect?” concluded the multiple champion with a laugh.