Marc Marquez has been declared “unfit” to continue racing in this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix after a worsening fracture in his right second rib. The Honda rider woke up this Sunday in a lot of pain and made the decision not to race, supported by a medical examination which certified that he is unable to do so.

“I had a bad night, after Saturday’s Sprint I was sad and in pain. I was in pain tonight, so this morning I went to the medical center to say I didn’t want to race and they saw that my rib fracture had shifted a bit. And It’s time to rest and this one-and-a-half month break will do me good from all points of view,” he told DAZN in reference to the five weeks without racing, which will resume in the first week of August at Silverstone.

Marc already admitted on Saturday: “Apart from the injury, this is the worst moment of my sports career.” A feeling that the Catalan compensates with his good personal moment.

“I said yesterday that on a professional level this is one of my most difficult moments. But it is making up for it on a personal level, because it is one of my best, calmest and happiest moments, supported by my family, my brother, my my partner, from all my manager’s team and all the team around me. It’s offsetting the balance a bit and I’m sure it will give me the strength to keep pushing and come back to Silverstone, not with more strength, but to see if we can get another momentum.”

As for the possibility of taking advantage of this month and a half to make decisions about his future, the rider from Cervera has remained faithful to his idea.

“I’m giving myself the summer to rest, reflect and clear my head. And to start the second part of the season with the same commitment as this first part,” said the #93.