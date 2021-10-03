“At Sachsenring it was a gift also because of the rain, here instead, already after the Misano tests, I had framed the weekend with the aim of going fast”. Marc Marquez for the second time in this 2021 he won in MotoGP in Austin, Texas, his fort like the German track. The Honda rider after the 3-in-a-row from 2013 to 2018 redeemed the fall of 2019 despite a physical condition far from being optimal: “On this track I have always made a difference, but this year in the first sector, on the other hand, I have not succeeded, because every change of direction to the right takes double the time to do it than my rivals, I am not yet in place and I am not comfortable to drive “, the analysis of Marquez to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP.

The driver born in 1993, however, dismissed the rumors according to which a fourth operation would be necessary: “If I knew I had to go back under the knife I wouldn’t have this face – honest words of Catalan – very simply I know that my body has to adapt to an arm that is not mechanically yet in place. The last medical check, for example, showed that the bone is not yet fully welded, which is not normal, but everything I have had has complicated the situation, also because I have even gone through an infection ”. Impressive statements that give even more value to a real undertaking: Marquez in fact led the race from the first to the last corner, winning by gap. In spite of everything.