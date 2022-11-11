Waiting to see the much-needed improvements on his Honda in view of the 2023 season, Marc Marquez closed his 2022 with a very special test organized by Honda on the Iberian circuit of Jarama. The eight-time world champion and his team, in fact, tested the renewable fuel produced by Repsol at its own Technology Lab.

The goal is to maintain the same performance on the track by significantly reducing net CO2 emissions. Marquez completed 12 laps on a Honda RC213V-S, with performances similar to those of his MotoGP, powered by biofuel produced by Repsol. The MotoGP regulation provides that teams will have to use a minimum of 40% non-fossil fuel starting from the 2024 season, up to 100% in 2027. For Repsol and Honda, therefore, it was essential to start familiarizing themselves with this novelty.

“It was a positive test – said Marquez – because I felt good and I did not notice any difference in the use of biofuel, which ultimately is the goal: to maintain a high level of performance. When Repsol brings a product on the circuit, it has obviously already been properly tested. But it is always important to test it on the track, to verify that the results do not change due to factors such as humidity or temperature, which are variables that can affect when looking for maximum performance. We exchange information, so that what is tested in the test center matches what happens on the track“Concluded # 93.