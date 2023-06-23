Three minutes from the end of the second and final session of the first day of the Dutch Grand Prix, Marc Marquez was the victim of a crash at turn 3, his thirteenth of the season and the first of a weekend in which he didn’t let on if he would have taken risks having already three injuries: a broken toe, a sprained ankle and a cracked rib.

Up until that moment, the Honda rider didn’t look for the limit and, on the contrary, set rather slow times. “Today I took it easy, also because I physically suffered more than I expected. Especially because of the rib,” he explained. “The only area where I’m not completely uncomfortable is the first one,” he added, referring to the pain in my chest when maneuvering when changing direction.

At the end of the day Marquez, who was unable to carry out any time attack due to the crash, finished in 19th time (1’33″485), 1″4 off the best time, that of Marco Bezzecchi. Which will force him to move from Q1 tomorrow morning.

“Tomorrow I’ll try to push a bit in Q1 so as not to finish on the back row. Maybe the penultimate row. We have to get through the weekend. I’m not feeling well,” he admitted.

The main handicap for the Honda rider on Friday was a cracked second rib. “Every time I use the bib it hurts,” he said, referring to the movement of the chest to lift the bike.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Marquez wasn’t attacking yet when he suffered the crash, but he tried to go a little faster and lost the front.

“Regarding the crash, I had Maverick in front of me and I tried to recover in a complicated place,” he explained.

In this context, one wonders whether it was really necessary to come to Assen or whether it would have been better to recover at home during the break.

“With the bad sensations in Germany, staying a month and a half without a bike wasn’t the best thing to do. Staying at home on the sofa won’t improve the situation. This weekend is positive for me. I didn’t want to go on vacation with the sensations that I had in Germany,” was his reasoning.

At the same time as the Honda rider is going through, rumors and speculations about his future are multiplying, but Marc was keen to deny the rumors of his approach to KTM.

“That I offered myself to KTM is completely false. I have a contract with Honda and I’m still working for the future. I’m riding as a tester”, clarifying that he’s not there to go fast, but he’s still committed to his work for the team with whom he has a contract until the end of 2024.

