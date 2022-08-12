For the third consecutive year Marc Marquez he failed to complete a full season in MotoGP. From the terrible accident suffered at Jerez in 2020, the career of the Spanish phenomenon has become a real ordeal, calmed only by the high notes centered in 2021 at Sachsenring, Austin and Misano. 2022 was supposed to be the year of the final return to the top for the eight times world champion, but after a first part of the season full of physical suffering and difficulties, the Spaniard realized that thehumerus of his right arm needed a new operation: the fourth in two years. Now Marquez is following yet another path of recovery in his life, in the hope of being able to return to racing next season.

The # 93 wanted to postpone yet another trip under the knife until the end of the championship, but despite himself it was not possible. During a chat with Spanish TV Cuatro, in fact, Marquez explained how by now his arm had reached a limit point, of no return. “I have the experience of four operations and it seems that [il percorso di recupero] is going well – said the centaur of Cervera – before undergoing the operation I wanted to do it, because either I did this or I retired“. Also at the beginning of this season Marquez had declared that he wanted to aim for the victory of the seventh world title in the premier class. Now, however, yet another stop seems to have definitively changed the HRC rider’s perspective.

“My dream and my goal is no longer to win again – admitted Marquez – but it is to go back to enjoying riding a motorcycle and to do it without feeling pain. I know that if I can do it, the rest will come by itself“, He concluded. Already on the occasion of next weekend, in Austria, Marquez could return to make a note of presence in the Honda garage. The possibility, never denied, of a return to the saddle of Marquez for the tests scheduled by the MotoGP at Misano in September had also circulated in the past week. That would be an opportunity for the Catalan rider to try the improvements designed for 2023 by Honda.