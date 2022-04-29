MotoGP returned to Spain for the usual round of Jerez, the scene of Marc Marquez’s accident almost two years ago. The Honda rider took to the track today for the first day of free practice on the track where that now fateful Sunday in July 2020 changed the fortunes of the last few seasons. The start of this championship was complicated due to a new injury and the adaptation to the new RC213V does not seem to be progressing in the best way, therefore the eight-time world champion finds himself chasing even on the track where he was two years ago. seemed unbeatable (before the fall).

The rain that hit Jerez yesterday affected the start of the day on Friday a bit and during the morning a few patches of wet warned the riders. In fact, Marquez worked mainly in the afternoon, where however he suffered two crashes and arrived on Saturday in 19th position in the combined: “Given the track conditions, in FP1 I rode more or less the same bike as always, while in FP2 I started to try major changes. Unfortunately I crashed with the bike I felt better with, on the other one we had made a big change and I couldn’t ride well. But if I have to be honest, even with the first I was a bit far from the first “.

Therefore, Monday’s tests will be important for Marquez to continue to familiarize himself with a Honda that still does not satisfy him. In the afternoon session he crashed twice in a single lap, but for the second crash he blames the track conditions, which are still half wet: “For the weekend we will go back to the bike we know. On Monday, during testing, we will resume testing. A fall in just one lap? It had never happened to me, but only the first one was a real fall. The second was because of the track, I didn’t expect it. I was going slow on my way back, I was out of line to let Binder through, and I found myself in a patch of wet. Jerez has this problem in some points, for the future they need to improve ”.

Not only Jerez: he himself must improve on the Honda, which this year presented itself in a totally renewed guise. Marquez still doesn’t feel it is his and tries to adapt, but this process seems longer and more difficult than expected: “I always try to ride to the max, but when you don’t feel well on the bike you can’t give everything you have. After the injury in Mandalika, I told myself that I will give what I can, no more. However, it’s not just about the bike but also about myself. Today Nakagami did 5th and Pol 7th, which means that I have to improve too. This Honda is different from the past and needs to be ridden in a different way, but it has potential. It’s the bike we have, its character won’t change, so I’ll have to be able to adapt to it. ”

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Finally Marc Marquez responds to the attacks of Aleix Espargaro, who described his behavior as shameful. The Honda rider in fact waited for his compatriot from Aprilia to keep up with him and look for time. However, the eldest of the Granollers brothers did not like Marc’s strategy. The eight-time world champion, however, does not break up and replies in rhyme: “If Aleix is ​​strong this year, people follow him and look for the trails. He should be proud that someone wants to follow him, also because usually the opposite happens. But with Aleix it’s normal, he always complains. When I was there in that position and they were looking for my wake, I felt proud. But I don’t want to give too much importance to this thing “.