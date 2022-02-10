Marc Marquez confirmed today to Motorsport.com that he will work with Doctor Angel Ruiz Cotorro, Rafa Nadal’s trusted doctor. The Honda rider talked about it today from Mandalika, where the second test session that will conclude the pre-season will take place this weekend. Cotorro, born in Santander but resident in Barcelona, ​​is considered a luminary in Spain in the field of traumatology. In addition to being head of the medical department of the Spanish Tennis Federation, he was also a key figure in Nadal’s career, especially at times when he had to overcome injuries, as happened recently to Marquez.

The eight-time world champion fractured his right arm in a crash during the first race of the 2020 MotoGP season in Jerez. Haste led him to want to get back on track ahead of time (just a week later), causing the plate placed during the surgery to break. From that moment on, he had to undergo two more operations and a total of nine months of stoppage, before being able to get back on the bike the following year, for the third race of the 2021 season.

After a period in which the sensations had improved, Marquez had declared that he felt a bit stuck in regards to the limitations of the arm. That’s why he decided to try something different. “With the help of Sanuel Antuña, the doctor who operated on me, we decided to also start working with Anegl Cotorro, who is the doctor of the Spanish tennis team. With him there is a very good medical staff, which I already went to see several times this winter. Among others, there are a physiotherapist and a physical trainer ”, the Cervera rider revealed to the author of these lines.

“At the same time, I continue to work with my coach as always, but he doesn’t have much experience with these injuries as well. He couldn’t know exactly how my arm was inside or what position a nerve specifically remained after the operation. Now, after several in-depth examinations carried out by Doctor Cotorro’s medical staff, we have understood many things ”, explains Marquez, who for this 2022 has set himself the goal of forgetting his arm, as far as possible.

“I injured my arm a year and a half ago, but I still have some limitations that are reflected in my shoulder. The moment the area becomes inflamed, the pain comes, and from that moment I lose strength. This year I want to stabilize the performance of that area ”, concludes Marquez.