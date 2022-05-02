The Spanish GP confirmed in the results and times what was expected before the start of the 2022 MotoGP World Championship: it will be a Bagnaia-Quartararo duel, but competitive Marc Marquez could become a “disturbance” and be decisive

Massimo Falcioni – Milan

The Jerez MotoGP race, due to the type of circuit and the way it took place, is an important sign that indicates the road taken by the championship. An enlightened Bagnaia, with strength, on the first step of the podium followed like a shadow by a masterful Quartararo, now lonely at the top of the general classification, with the Italian from Ducati making a great leap forward. This, after the week before, on another circuit as tough as Portimao, the solo of the Yamaha rider made us understand the real forces on the field, even there a “world championship” signal. With fifteen races to go, anything can happen but those aiming for the 2022 MotoGP title must deal with the two “captains” of Ducati and Yamaha. In other words, the men to beat are Quartararo and Bagnaia.

quartararo and bagnaia – The opposite, therefore, of those who after the first four extra European rounds did not give Bagnaia and the new Desmosedici 2022 a chance (revolutionized engine with more Hp and important aerodynamic changes) and not even the reigning world champion Quartararo, for the limits of his Yamaha with the inline 4 engine, considered "obsolete". Even in Jerez, even with a "short" straight, as happened on the long one in Portimao, the top two finishers paid duty at top speed: the winner Bagnaia with his Ducati is 18th with 292.6 km / h while the runner-up Quartararo is 23rd with 290.3 km / h. The fastest? Bastianini with 297.5 km / h (also in Portimao the Ducati Team Gresini driver was the fastest on the straight with 351.7 km / h against Quartararo's 339.6) followed by Zarco and Vinales (296.7). What does it mean? Which, as we know, top speed isn't everything. And which should also be considered where the photocells are placed for speed measurement: at the end of the (short) straight uphill (light) in Jerez, Quartararo and Bagnaia detached a few … cm before others, not for their own limits but as a choice. , to better set the trajectory and give the throttle earlier in order to have more grip and more thrust in the middle of the corner and greater acceleration when exiting. What matters is not who closes the accelerator later but who makes the best trajectories with more speed, eating less tires and stopping the clock first while keeping the same pace, the main condition for crossing the finish line in front of the others.

the times of the motogp – The stopwatch makes it clear (or better) the values ​​on the pitch and why in the end there is a certain ranking with winners and losers. Bagnaia (pole in 1’36 “170) and Quartararo (second best time in qualifying 1’36” 623) were a hammer, the only two to lap under 1’38: Bagnaia four times (on the third lap: 1 ’37 “971; on the fifth: 1’37” 669 (fastest lap); on the sixth: 1’37 “948; on the seventh: 1’37” 977) and Quartararo twice (on the fifth lap: 1’37 “678 , the fastest of Fabio; in seventh: 1’37 “919). After Bagnaia and Quartararo these are the riders with their fastest laps: Marc Marquez on the second lap 1’38 “059; Miller on the third lap 1’38” 140; Aleix Espargaro on the second lap 1’38 “184.

the marquez factor – In two weeks, two rounds for palates and fine handles: on May 15 there is Le Mans, then Mugello (May 29) then a June of fire: Catalunya (June 5), Sachsenring (June 19), Assen (June 26 ) and we are already over halfway through the championship. Yes, also considering the characteristics of these circuits, the championship could start to be a question between Quartararo-Yamaha and Bagnaia-Ducati. Maybe with a third wheel who, in the end, can balance the two favorites today. Who? Marc Marquez. After Jerez, for the next races, Yamaha does not need team games, as Quartararo is the only one able to make Yamaha's 4-cylinder competitive and keep ahead. Another issue at Ducati where, if you really want to aim for the title, there is no other way than to give the green light and total support to Pecco by putting all the riders on the racing cars of the Borgo Panigale factory "in line", no one excluded .