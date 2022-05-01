Smile again, at least for an afternoon, Marc Marquez. And the fact that he succeeds on the Jerez track, where a little less than two years ago his career underwent a dramatic turning point that still makes his effects felt, makes this smile even more meaningful. The Honda centaur in the Spanish GP collected an important one fourth place, useful to continue his slow but steady rise in the rankings. After the race, interviewed by Sky Sport MotoGPthe eight-time world champion certified how this placement, obtained at the end of an endless battle with Aleix Espargarò (then third at the finish line) and Jack Miller (fifth) was the best possible.

“Today I bring home the fourth place above all – confirmed # 93 – it was the best I could get. I managed all weekend: Friday I went very calm because I didn’t want to do too much, I felt tired. Saturday we did more, while today, yes, I took a risk. I felt it. For me, fighting for the fourth, third or tenth is the same. I always give 100%. At a certain point I thought the podium was possible, but it would have been if I had been third and kept Aleix behind. He had a much faster pace than us today“.

The overtaking by Espargarò took place at the moment that will remain most impressed in Marquez’s race: a near fall at the last corner, saved with the elbow of his left arm, as the phenomenon of Cervera had done so many times in his ‘first career’ , pre-Jerez 2020. Today the magic is back for a few seconds: “I made a nice save – recognized the Spanish – and it was a long time since I did. But I would have been happier if I had done it right, where I struggle even more. On the left I’m fine. Tomorrow’s tests? We tried something already on Friday. We have other ideas for tomorrow – concluded Marquez – but I also have to understand better how to ride this bike. They pay me to always try to do 100% “.