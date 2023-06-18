In the end prudence won out: Marc Marquez will not take part in the MotoGP German Grand Prix. After the accident at turn 7, the sixth of his weekend, which took place during the Warm-Up, in which he suffered a small fracture in his left thumb, the Honda rider decided not to take to the track for this afternoon’s long race .

“After all these crashes, I don’t feel ready to do the race. Today I prefer to stay calm and then we’ll resume in Holland,” said Marc as he got out of the Honda truck. And besides, he had already said after yesterday’s 11th place in the Sprint that it wasn’t worth taking all these risks to achieve certain results.

On a track that had always seen him dominate, with 11 consecutive wins across all classes, we saw him suffer like never before. And this gave the level of how deep the technical crisis that the Japanese manufacturer is facing at the moment is.

As mentioned, this morning’s was even the sixth crash of the weekend, after yesterday he had flattened wheels three times during qualifying and that on Friday he had been the protagonist of a much-discussed accident, slipping at turn 1 and going to hit the Ducati of Johann Zarco as it came out of the pits.

Even if he finally seems to have put the problems related to the serious right arm injury in 2020 behind him, which required four operations on the humerus, this season too is proving to be a real ordeal for the eight-time world champion.

He had already fractured the base of his right thumb at the inaugural race in Portimao and this injury forced him to miss the next three races in Argentina, Austin and Jerez. This new stop still leaves him dry in Sunday’s races, given that previously he had collected three retirements and scored points only in the Sprints.

Another shingle for him and for Honda, which this weekend was already having to deal with the absences of Alex Rins and Joan Mir, who at Mugello had respectively fractured tibia and fibula and a little finger. The only RC213V competing today will therefore be that of the Japanese Takaaki Nakagami.