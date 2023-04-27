With the naturalness with which he is used to dealing with the media, Marc Marquez immediately dampened the rumors that arose around his absence due to injury at the Spanish Grand Prix, after the Portimao injury and the other forfeits over the weekends in Argentina and Austin.

Marquez went to Jerez to inaugurate Garage93, in the center of Jerez, where he will have a brief meeting with his fans, who won’t be able to see him on track this weekend.

“I’m going home tonight to continue my rehabilitation and try to get back as soon as possible,” Marc said during a press briefing at the HRC hospital.

“It was very difficult to miss important races like Argentina, which I really like, Austin where I’ve always been strong and won a lot, or Spain, which is my home race and so important for the sponsors and the fans.” he explained to put aside doubts about his desire to race those races, and also speaking of the sanction received after the accident in Portugal, which is still under appeal and without an official resolution.

“The question of the sanction is absolutely secondary, the main thing is to recover. In Portimao I made a mistake and accepted the sanction, then they changed it and the team decided to appeal, but at that moment I wasn’t ready: I ​​had I just had surgery and I would have missed two or three races. When that happens, you don’t think of a double long lap penalty.”

After undergoing surgery on the night of Sunday 26 March in Madrid, Marc underwent two checkups and a CT scan to determine if he could return to racing.

“The decision not to race was made with the doctors, with the one who operated on me in Madrid, with the one who operated on my arm in the United States and with those at the Red Bull rehabilitation centre. The hope was to recover in two or three weeks, but after the last CT scan, all the doctors told me it was madness to race this weekend in Jerez”.

The problem, basically, is the damaged bone.

“It’s a very small bone at the base of the thumb and with pressure on the handlebars it could even break again. If that had happened, it would have been possible to recover, but with side effects. Racing this weekend would have jeopardized my career “, he said.

“I’m using willpower more than motivation, but it’s the right thing to do and I will continue to do it because my passion demands that I do it,” she confessed.

As stated in the Honda press release, the goal is now to return to Le Mans in two weeks’ time.

“It’s a more realistic race, so far no date had been set because the hope was to return to Jerez. The dates that the doctors gave us were between Le Mans and Mugello and this will be decided by the CAT scan that we will carry out on the Tuesday before competition”.

Speaking of the test that will be skipped on Monday, Marc said: “Honda has very good riders like Mir and Rins and let’s see if we’ll continue with the same dynamic and if we’ll still be able to do things like Rins in Austin or me on Saturday in Portimao”. Marc conquered the pole and the podium in the Sprint.