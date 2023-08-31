The home race arrives for Marc Marquez, the Catalunya Grand Prix is ​​certainly one of the most awaited events for the Spaniards. However, that won’t be the case for the Honda rider. Despite the warmth of his fans, the eight-time world champion doesn’t have a great feeling with the Catalan track, where he has also struggled in the past.

This year the situation will be even more emphasized, given the difficulties both the rider and the Honda are going through. Already after returning from the summer break, Marc had revealed that he had changed his approach, a different mentality that he doesn’t entirely approve of, but which may be the only way to find the way out: “The mentality is the same as Silverstone and of the Red Bull Ring, we will give at least 95%, always trying to understand what the limits of our project are. Of course, I’ve had difficulties on this track even in my best years, this weekend I’ll probably have more problems, but if I consider the rest of the championship, we need to concentrate.”

Therefore, each race weekend represents a new opportunity to experiment and try to take steps forward that can help both the driver and the team to return to the top: “The straight will probably give us the chance to try the different wings, on different circuits obviously the necessary tests are carried out and I like doing it. It is also true that the weather seems unstable for the weekend, especially on Saturday. Then we’ll decide, if I have to try something, I’ll definitely do it because we’re at a point where it’s necessary to do it. Bradl did some tests at Misano, he also does some tests at Motegi. We are all trying to improve together and I am sure we will be able to do it”.

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

“The most important thing is the project, not only the current one but also the future one. It’s not up to me, but in the case of Honda I think they are considering all the riders. Nakagami, for example, tried several new items even before me. We’ll see for the future, but I think that in this case it’s the right approach”, explains the eight-time world champion in reference to the work being done at Honda and which involves all the riders.

Not only the races, the tests will also be important, which Honda is carrying out in order to return to its former glory. If it has already taken to the track with test rider Stefan Bradl, at Misano after the race it will be the turn of the starting riders, who will begin to see what will be part of the 2024 bike: “We need to try to understand what to change, for a project like that of Honda, we need to check every single element and understand why we are so far from the top. We are working together to try and understand this, the positive thing is that all the Honda riders have had problems on the same points. It is true that if you take risks, you fall more. There will be the Misano tests, we’ll see what happens there. Already in Misano we begin to understand what the new bike will be like, so I can’t wait to test it and evaluate the work the engineers have done. As a rider, I will look at the performance of the bike and the team will evaluate the rider’s performance.”

On the other hand, Pecco Bagnaia is experiencing a moment of enormous satisfaction. The reigning world champion commands the standings by a wide margin over his rivals and appears unbeatable. According to Marquez, the secret of success lies in the combination of many factors: “Pecco’s success? It’s the package, it’s the whole thing. You can have the best bike, but if you don’t have the whole thing, bike, people, project… it’s the moment that must be good, the atmosphere. If so, it’s even easier to be quick. I’ve been in this situation in the past and I hope he enjoys it.”